Raiders sign Asmar Bilal to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Asmar Bilal to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.
Bilal, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bilal spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the club's practice squad while also appearing in two contests.
A native of Indianapolis, Ind., the Bilal played four seasons (2016-19) at Notre Dame after redshirting as a freshman in 2015. Bilal appeared in 51 contests over his career and made 10 starts, finishing with 176 tackles (91 solo), including 17.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, he earned Notre Dame Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year honors in 2015.