Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Casey Hayward Jr., the club announced Tuesday.

A 5-foot-11, 192-pound versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers (2012-15) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-20). Originally a second-round selection (62nd overall) by the Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hayward Jr. has appeared 129 contests with 95 starts over his first nine seasons in the NFL, recording 371 tackles (311 solo), 23 interceptions including two returned for touchdowns, 100 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In eight postseason contests with four starts, he has tallied 25 stops (22) and four passes defensed.

Since entering the league in 2012, Hayward Jr. ranks tied ninth in interceptions, while his 100 passes defensed stand ranked sixth-most. Hayward Jr. appeared in 107 consecutive games to mark an NFL record among cornerbacks, while also starting in 70 consecutive contests, most among active cornerbacks before being snapped this past season.

In 2020, Hayward Jr. appeared in 14 contests and made 13 starts, recording 41 tackles (36), one interception and eight passes defensed. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after posting a career-high 12 tackles and adding two passes defensed. In 2019, he started in all 16 contests for the third consecutive season and was named second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.

Hayward Jr. started in all 16 contests in 2018 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate for his play that season. One of the most dominant seasons of his career, Hayward Jr. garnered Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press in 2017 after posting a career-high 22 passes defensed, good for second-most in the NFL, while also logging four interceptions. He collected a career-high seven interceptions in his first year with the Chargers in 2016, including one returned for a touchdown, adding 20 passes defensed en route to his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honor. Hayward Jr. was also named the club's Defensive Player of the Year that same season.

From 2012-15, Hayward Jr. appeared 51 contests over his first four seasons as a member of the Packers. He posted a career-high 63 tackles (55) in 2015 while adding seven passes defensed. In 2014, he appeared in 16 contests for the second time in his career after missing most of the 2013 campaign due to injury. That season, he hauled in three interceptions including his first returned for a score. As a rookie in 2012, he was named to the All-Rookie Team by the Professional Football Writers of America and garnered Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.