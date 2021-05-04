Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward Jr.

May 04, 2021 at 03:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Hayward_Signed_1920x1080 (1)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Casey Hayward Jr., the club announced Tuesday.

A 5-foot-11, 192-pound versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers (2012-15) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-20). Originally a second-round selection (62nd overall) by the Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hayward Jr. has appeared 129 contests with 95 starts over his first nine seasons in the NFL, recording 371 tackles (311 solo), 23 interceptions including two returned for touchdowns, 100 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In eight postseason contests with four starts, he has tallied 25 stops (22) and four passes defensed.

Since entering the league in 2012, Hayward Jr. ranks tied ninth in interceptions, while his 100 passes defensed stand ranked sixth-most. Hayward Jr. appeared in 107 consecutive games to mark an NFL record among cornerbacks, while also starting in 70 consecutive contests, most among active cornerbacks before being snapped this past season.

In 2020, Hayward Jr. appeared in 14 contests and made 13 starts, recording 41 tackles (36), one interception and eight passes defensed. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after posting a career-high 12 tackles and adding two passes defensed. In 2019, he started in all 16 contests for the third consecutive season and was named second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.

Hayward Jr. started in all 16 contests in 2018 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate for his play that season. One of the most dominant seasons of his career, Hayward Jr. garnered Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press in 2017 after posting a career-high 22 passes defensed, good for second-most in the NFL, while also logging four interceptions. He collected a career-high seven interceptions in his first year with the Chargers in 2016, including one returned for a touchdown, adding 20 passes defensed en route to his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honor. Hayward Jr. was also named the club's Defensive Player of the Year that same season.

From 2012-15, Hayward Jr. appeared 51 contests over his first four seasons as a member of the Packers. He posted a career-high 63 tackles (55) in 2015 while adding seven passes defensed. In 2014, he appeared in 16 contests for the second time in his career after missing most of the 2013 campaign due to injury. That season, he hauled in three interceptions including his first returned for a score. As a rookie in 2012, he was named to the All-Rookie Team by the Professional Football Writers of America and garnered Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.

A native of Perry, Ga., Hayward Jr. played four seasons (2008-11) at Vanderbilt, appearing in 50 career games with 37 starts. He posted 198 tackles, 15 interceptions, 46 passes defensed and three forced fumbles while with the program. He posted school records for most career interceptions and passes defensed, while garnering second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2011.

Photos: New Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr.

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. in action. A versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers (2012-15) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-20).

CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
1 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
2 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
3 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
4 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Doug Murray/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
5 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
6 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
7 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
8 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
9 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
10 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
11 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Paul Beaty/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
12 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
13 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
14 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
15 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
16 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
17 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
18 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

DAVE EINSEL/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
19 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
news

Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season.
news

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
news

Raiders sign S Karl Joseph

Joseph returns to the Raiders after completing a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.
news

Raiders sign Kolton Miller to multi-year extension

Miller was the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started in all 46 appearances for the Silver and Black since his rookie season.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
Advertising