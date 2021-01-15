Raiders sign Kyle Sloter to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Kyle Sloter to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Friday.
Sloter, a 6-foot-5, 218-pound quarterback out of Northern Colorado, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his career, Sloter has made stints with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Detroit Lions (2019) and most recently with the Chicago Bears this past season. Sloter has not appeared in a contest thus far in his career.
A native of Johns Creek, Ga., Sloter played in 35 games and made 13 starts between his time with Southern Mississippi (2012-14) and Northern Colorado (2015-16). He began his career as a wide receiver, while also being utilized as a running back, before transitioning to a full-time quarterback in 2016. Sloter appeared in 11 games in 2016, completing 197-of-318 passes for 2,665 yards and a school-record 29 touchdown passes, while also adding three scores on the ground.