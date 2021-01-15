Raiders sign Kyle Sloter to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Kyle Sloter to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Friday.

Sloter, a 6-foot-5, 218-pound quarterback out of Northern Colorado, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his career, Sloter has made stints with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Detroit Lions (2019) and most recently with the Chicago Bears this past season. Sloter has not appeared in a contest thus far in his career.