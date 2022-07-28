'Let's take this whole drill over': Chandler Jones mic'd up for first time in the Silver and Black

Jul 28, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Same dominance on a new team.

Chandler Jones was the first player to be mic'd up for the Raiders' 2022 season. The All-Pro edge rusher seemed delighted to be on the field with his new team, especially on the first day of pads during Training Camp.

Jones' Mic'd Up has a variety of cameo appearances as well from Amik Robertson, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. Not to mention a sick handstand during team stretches to start practice.

Watch the full Mic'd Up here:

