Lil Wayne, Jordin Sparks headline gameday entertainment on Sunday

Singer/songwriter/actress Jordin Sparks will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Sunday's game, is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist who garnered worldwide attention as the winner of season six of American Idol. Cumulatively, Sparks' popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Among her many talents, Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Ariana Grande's smash single, "The Way," was cowritten by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. Sparks is excited to announce new music this fall with her upcoming single "Call My Name."

She has successfully transitioned into network broadcasting, hosting on some of television's most iconic programs such as NBC's "TODAY Show," ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC's "The View," CBS' "The Talk" and PBS' "Great Performances (with John Lithgow)" amongst others. Her success has led her to participate in multiple NFL Super Bowls. Sparks' Super Bowl ties include the National Anthem performance at Super Bowl XLII, and most recently, she served as the in-stadium host at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

As Jordin hits the final notes of the National Anthem, two squadrons from the Nellis Air Force Base United States Air Force Weapons School, the world's premier course to train tactical experts in control and exploitation of the air, space, and cyber domains, will perform a flyover outside Allegiant Stadium. These aircrafts hail from the 17th Weapons Squadron, operating the multi-role F-15E Strike Eagle. In addition, the 433rd Weapons Squadron operates the F-22 Raptor, the world's most lethal air dominance fighter.