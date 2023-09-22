Lil Wayne, Jordin Sparks headline gameday entertainment on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Lil Wayne, one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation, will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday night's Las Vegas Raiders regular season home opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

As a five-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum rap icon, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., professionally known as Lil Wayne, has continued to top the charts with his music throughout his career. His most recent album, titled "Funeral," was released in 2020 and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Wayne kicked off this year by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event.

He then embarked on his sold-out "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour," a 32-city U.S. tour, selling out entirely in less than 10 minutes. Wayne has maintained his enduring success, highlighted by his recent performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where he not only received a nomination for Best Hip-Hop video for "Kant Nobody" but also opened and closed the show's hip-hop tribute segment, leaving an indelible mark on the event. He was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as an iconic figure in the genre.

In addition, Lil Wayne recently joined the elite group of music creators that have been presented with the BMI Icon Award, an award of high honor that is presented to songwriters, composers or producers who have distinctly and profoundly influenced the music industry.

Singer/songwriter/actress Jordin Sparks will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Sunday's game, is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist who garnered worldwide attention as the winner of season six of American Idol. Cumulatively, Sparks' popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Among her many talents, Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Ariana Grande's smash single, "The Way," was cowritten by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. Sparks is excited to announce new music this fall with her upcoming single "Call My Name."

She has successfully transitioned into network broadcasting, hosting on some of television's most iconic programs such as NBC's "TODAY Show," ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC's "The View," CBS' "The Talk" and PBS' "Great Performances (with John Lithgow)" amongst others. Her success has led her to participate in multiple NFL Super Bowls. Sparks' Super Bowl ties include the National Anthem performance at Super Bowl XLII, and most recently, she served as the in-stadium host at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

As Jordin hits the final notes of the National Anthem, two squadrons from the Nellis Air Force Base United States Air Force Weapons School, the world's premier course to train tactical experts in control and exploitation of the air, space, and cyber domains, will perform a flyover outside Allegiant Stadium. These aircrafts hail from the 17th Weapons Squadron, operating the multi-role F-15E Strike Eagle. In addition, the 433rd Weapons Squadron operates the F-22 Raptor, the world's most lethal air dominance fighter.

The Raiders House Band returns for their third year of entertaining the Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 19-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain, and Diana Ross.

Advertising