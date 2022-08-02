Looking to earn a spot in the trenches, Lester Cotton Sr. is making the most of his opportunity

Four years ago in Alameda, California, Lester Cotton Sr. approached his new quarterback to ask him a serious question.

At the time, Cotton was fresh off two National Championships at Alabama, and was one highest touted offensive line recruits for the university to land. Yet after 28 career starts for the Crimson Tide, he went undrafted in 2019. Despite his status as an UDFA fighting for recognition and a roster spot, that didn't stop him from asking Derek Carr for some advice.

"He says, 'What do I need to do to be your starting guard.' That's what he asked me," Derek Carr told local media Saturday. "And I was like, 'What a question.' I said, 'Man, keep working your butt off.' At the time, you can look back and see who we had there, and it was going to be hard for him."

It certainly has been hard for Cotton in the process. Since his initial conversation with Carr, he's been cut and re-signed by the Raiders several times. The guard internalized a lot of things within his life and football career, sitting at home with his wife and children in the midst of global pandemic during the 2020 season.

"When I got released in 2020, I think, my second year, it was a big wake-up call," Cotton said. "I spent 10 months out and I had to really look myself in the mirror and say, 'If this is what I'm going to do, I have to lock in and be 110 percent.' That's what I've been doing every day."