Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams tandem looking encouraging 

Loaded backfield

The running back depth for the Raiders is present more than ever.

The backfield produced a good day from all their backs in the running and passing game. The RB room could potentially be the most loaded position on the roster, including the recent signing Austin Walter, who played for the New York Jets last season. According to Ameer Abdullah, the competition in the room is wide open.

"I think we're guys that can do a multitude of things," said Abdullah. "Right now, it's just about meshing well together. ... We've got a lot of guys that are just willing to go out there and play ball. And that's what it's about."

Head Coach Josh McDaniels also had some good things to say about fourth-round draft pick Zamir White, stating he "loves his attitude, works really hard when he's on the field, very coachable, great kid."