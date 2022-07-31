Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams tandem looking encouraging 

Las Vegas is known for its sunny days. However, that wasn't the case Sunday morning.
The Raiders put together another day in pads under cloudy skies, with a downpour of rain concluding practice. The offense is continuing to get more crisp as the days keep stacking, which was noticeable today at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Here are a few observations from Sunday's practice, four days away from the Hall of Fame Game.
Tae Day featuring the Slot Machine
You guys remember Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow?
The two receivers looked like they were on a mission, getting open early and often. Throughout the duration of practice, Adams and Renfrow were Carr's main targets. The most impressive thing I took note of was their ability to come up big in 11-on-11 red zone drills.
Both receivers, who are coming off Pro Bowl seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and 100 catches, are great "opponents" to help the Raiders' secondary improve through Training Camp.
Loaded backfield
The running back depth for the Raiders is present more than ever.
The backfield produced a good day from all their backs in the running and passing game. The RB room could potentially be the most loaded position on the roster, including the recent signing Austin Walter, who played for the New York Jets last season. According to Ameer Abdullah, the competition in the room is wide open.
"I think we're guys that can do a multitude of things," said Abdullah. "Right now, it's just about meshing well together. ... We've got a lot of guys that are just willing to go out there and play ball. And that's what it's about."
Head Coach Josh McDaniels also had some good things to say about fourth-round draft pick Zamir White, stating he "loves his attitude, works really hard when he's on the field, very coachable, great kid."
Abdullah and White could be two running backs to watch this preseason, potentially getting snaps as early as this Thursday.
Good day for Foster Moreau
Another pass catcher that had a good practice Sunday was Foster Moreau.
The tight end was on the receiving end of a lot of catches from all of the quarterbacks on the roster. He also won his fair share of battles against the the secondary in one-on-one drills. This is a good sign for the Raiders offense as Moreau will look to continue to improve going into his fourth season. The tight end has 10 career receiving touchdowns.
Quote of the day
Live too much in the future, that breeds anxiety. Live too much in the past, that breeds depression. Just staying present, keeping everything right in front of you which is what you can control. Ameer Abdullah
