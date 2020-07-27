Lotus Broadcasting and the Las Vegas Raiders launch "Raider Nation Radio 920AM"

Las Vegas, NV – July 27, 2020 – Lotus Broadcasting and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced today a partnership that will have KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station serve as the Raiders flagship radio station in Las Vegas. In addition, Lotus Broadcasting has announced the launch of "Raider Nation Radio 920AM," a 24/7 sports-talk station that will serve as the home for daily Raiders content year-round. Both KOMP 92.3 and Raider Nation Radio 920AM will broadcast Las Vegas Raiders football games.

Raider Nation Radio 920AM launches Monday, August 3rd, featuring focused content on the hometown's newest team, The Las Vegas Raiders. A mixture of local longtime familiar voices with some new editions, the lineup covers the history of the franchise through current day team coverage. The lineup begins with the debut of "Pritch & Clay," featuring former NFL 1st round draft pick Mike Pritchard and former ESPN Las Vegas personality Clay Baker. Longtime Raiders broadcaster and 24 year sports-radio icon JT the Brick will serve as mid-day host from 12-2pm, and will host a variety of Raiders specific programming including the Coach's Show with Jon Gruden. "Silver and Black Today" hosted by Scott Gulbransen will follow from 2-4pm, while Raiders lead beat writer for the Review Journal, Vincent Bonsignore, will host his afternoon show from 4-6pm. Raiders alumni and guests will be fixtures throughout all dayparts, helping tell the stories of one of the sports worlds' most iconic brands, The Las Vegas Raiders.

Raider Nation Radio 920AM Weekly Lineup:

• "Pritch & Clay" – 7am to 10am

• "The Mike Greenberg Show" – 10am to Noon

• "The JT the Brick Show" – Noon to 2pm

• "Silver & Black Today" – 2pm to 4pm

• "In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore" – 4pm to 6 pm

"The opportunity to be part of a Raiders specific station in their inaugural season in Las Vegas is incredibly exciting," said JT The Brick. "The Raiders have an unparalleled history in the National Football League, and I cannot wait to continue to share that history with an incredible Las Vegas fan base."

JT The Brick, Mike Pritchard and Clay Baker have been familiar voices on Lotus Broadcasting's "Las Vegas Sports Network," but the new additions are not unfamiliar voices in the valley. Scott Gulbransen's "Silver and Black Today" has been a fixture in Las Vegas since the Raiders first announced their move to Southern Nevada in 2017. Vincent Bonsignore, who was announced as the Review Journal's lead Raiders Beat Writer in 2019, brings with him a wealth of NFL and radio experience having served as the Los Angeles Rams beat writer, as well as a co-host of the "Eric Dickerson Show" during his time in LA.

"The Raiders are an iconic and storied franchise beginning a new chapter in an iconic city, and I cannot wait to bring our listeners inside access to the club on a daily basis," said Bonsignore. "This is a team full of great personalities with a desire to bring it's new city a championship, listeners are going to love getting to know each and every one of these guys."

"The moment the Raiders move to Las Vegas was approved, I knew something special was about to begin," says Scott Gulbransen, who has hosted "Silver and Black Today" in Las Vegas since 2017. "I am thrilled to be working with such a great lineup of talent who are going to bring listeners exclusive Raiders content that they simply can't find anywhere else."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders and broadcast their games to a sports craved Las Vegas fanbase," said Lotus Broadcasting General Manager Natalie Marsh. "Launching Raider Nation Radio 920AM will give Raiders and NFL fans unparalleled access to the Raiders and the league as a whole."

"The Raiders are thrilled to team up with Lotus Broadcasting to launch Raider Nation Radio 920AM," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "An exceptional lineup will bring game action and Raiders news, personalities, and features to fans throughout Las Vegas every day. We are proud that the Raiders will have a true home on terrestrial radio and look forward to beginning this journey with Lotus."

With Clay Baker joining Mike Pritchard in morning drive on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, the company has announced that Tyler Bischoff will be joining long-time Review Journal columnist Ed Graney mornings 7am-10am on ESPN Las Vegas 1100AM & 100.9FM.

Program Director Kyle Englehart adds, "Adding Raider Nation Radio 920AM to the Las Vegas Sports Network speaks volumes to the company's commitment to deliver first-rate sports talk in Las Vegas. ESPN Las Vegas and Fox Sports Las Vegas already deliver the best Golden Knights and NFL coverage in the valley, and our new partnership with the Raiders will help us give our listeners a look inside Las Vegas' newest team."