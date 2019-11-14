M Resort Spa Casino Announced as Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Raiders

Nov 13, 2019 at 04:00 PM
Plans for Raiders Bar & Grill and additional M Resort experiences unveiled for 2020

LAS VEGAS – M Resort Spa Casino announced today an official partnership with the Raiders. The partnership designates M Resort Spa Casino as the "Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel" at the nearby Raiders Performance Center in Henderson which is under construction. The partnership was announced at a press conference at M Resort Spa Casino this afternoon, which included Raiders President Marc Badain, M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous, Raiders executives, staff, Alumni and the Raiderettes.

M Resort also announced as part of the partnership they will open an official Raiders branded restaurant currently being referred to as the Raiders Bar & Grill in 2020 and will offer their guests and players exclusive Raiders branded experiences both on property and throughout the city.

"We are pleased to partner with M Resort Spa Casino as the Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "Some of us have already experienced the first-class service and excellent amenities at M Resort which is in close proximity to our Performance Center, and we look forward to extending those opportunities to others in the Raider family."

Raiders President Marc Badain speaks at a press conference at M Resort Spa Casino.
"We are excited and honored to build a long-term partnership with the iconic Raiders organization and look forward to working closely with the team," said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous. "We are proud to be a part of Henderson's continued growth as we welcome the Raiders as our neighbors, partners and an extension of our family."

More details will be provided about this partnership and other exclusive Raiders experiences at M Resort Spa Casino, the Raiders Performance Center, and Allegiant Stadium as the 2020 season approaches.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the Founding Partnership with M Resort Spa Casino as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

Pictured from left to right: M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous, Raiderette Illora, Raiderette June and Raiders President Marc Badain.
ABOUT M RESORT SPA CASINO

M Resort Spa Casino is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS

The Raiders — who began play in the American Football League in 1960 — are in their 60th year of professional football competition, including the last 50 as a member of the National Football League. Over six memorable decades the Raiders have won an American Football League Championship, four American Football Conference Championships, three World Championships of Professional Football, participated in five Super Bowls, played in 14 Championship games, won or tied for 17 Division Championships, had 22 playoff seasons, finished 36 seasons at .500 or better and played in 41 postseason games. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the only NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to youth initiatives, community development, environmental concerns and multicultural awareness and global outreach. The team will relocate to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The organization will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, located on the South end of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Silver and Black maintains a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official web site and social media properties. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com.

