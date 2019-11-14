M Resort Spa Casino Announced as Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Raiders

M Resort Spa Casino is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

The Raiders — who began play in the American Football League in 1960 — are in their 60th year of professional football competition, including the last 50 as a member of the National Football League. Over six memorable decades the Raiders have won an American Football League Championship, four American Football Conference Championships, three World Championships of Professional Football, participated in five Super Bowls, played in 14 Championship games, won or tied for 17 Division Championships, had 22 playoff seasons, finished 36 seasons at .500 or better and played in 41 postseason games. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the only NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to youth initiatives, community development, environmental concerns and multicultural awareness and global outreach. The team will relocate to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The organization will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, located on the South end of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Silver and Black maintains a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official web site and social media properties. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com.