Third Raiders Official 2019 Watch Party set for November 17 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Nov 05, 2019 at 02:00 PM
111719_WatchParty_2560x1440

Let us know you're coming

The Raiders are once again inviting the public to an Official Watch Party on Sunday, November 17, at Las Vegas Ballpark® when the Silver and Black face the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland. Admission is free and gates open at Noon with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. Exclusive Raiders t-shirts will be given away to the first 1,500 guests to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark gates. Guests can choose to watch the game while seated on the Las Vegas Ballpark field or in the stands.

The Raiders will host their Huddle for 100 on the concourse where fans can volunteer to assemble health packets with hydration and nutrition items as well as notes of encouragement for Special Olympics Nevada athletes. The health packets will be distributed to athletes throughout the state of Nevada in support of their Health Fit-5 program. Huddle for 100 is an NFL initiative to commemorate the League's 100th year and the Raiders 60th anniversary.

Raiders Alumni will be available for autographs and engage fans from Noon through the end of halftime on the concourse. Raider Rusher, the Silver and Black's Youth Ambassador, will be on-site to entertain fans young and old during the third Raiders Official Watch Party of 2019.

The Raider Kids Rookie Zone will be in full effect featuring activities for children such as a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, youth football drills, face painters and balloon artists. Additionally, at Raider Nation on Location fans can enter a raffle to win signed memorabilia, play games to win free Raiders gear and try on authentic football gear to "Dress Like a Pro." A Raider Image pop-up location will be set up at Las Vegas Ballpark, where fans can purchase officially licensed Raiders merchandise.

A variety of food and beverage locations will be available at Las Vegas Ballpark concession stands for those in attendance. Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135.

The Raiders have hosted fans at two previous Las Vegas Official Watch Parties in 2019—at the LINQ Hotel + Experience on September 9 for the 2019 regular season opener against Denver and on September 22 at Henderson Pavilion, when the Silver and Black faced the Vikings in Minnesota.

