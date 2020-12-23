Coach Gruden: Josh Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance is certainly 'not by accident'

They can take the Pro Bowl out of Las Vegas, but they couldn't take Las Vegas out of the Pro Bowl.

The hard-nosed running back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been everything and more that the Silver and Black could've imagined when they took him in the first round of last year's NFL draft. It's official: Josh Jacobs has been selected to the 2021 NFL Virtual Pro Bowl, along with Darren Waller. This will be Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance.

Jacobs, the first running back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been on a tear since arriving to the West Coast from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. No. 28 has become the team's all-time rushing leader through a player's first two seasons (2,057 yards).