Coach Gruden: Josh Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance is certainly 'not by accident'

Dec 22, 2020 at 08:17 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

They can take the Pro Bowl out of Las Vegas, but they couldn't take Las Vegas out of the Pro Bowl.

The hard-nosed running back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been everything and more that the Silver and Black could've imagined when they took him in the first round of last year's NFL draft. It's official: Josh Jacobs has been selected to the 2021 NFL Virtual Pro Bowl, along with Darren Waller. This will be Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance.

Jacobs, the first running back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been on a tear since arriving to the West Coast from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. No. 28 has become the team's all-time rushing leader through a player's first two seasons (2,057 yards).

In Jacobs' stellar sophomore campaign, he currently ranks third in rushing attempts (245), sixth in rushing yards (907) and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). He's also ran for at least two touchdowns in three contests this season, one of four players in the NFL to accomplish the feat. Jacobs is the fourth running back in Raiders' history to log double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season and is 93 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000 yard season.

"I think when you get selected to the Pro Bowl, it's not by accident," said Jon Gruden. "It's out of respect from the guys that know what they're talking about in this league. He's improved as a receiver. He's a tough dude, man. He's gotten better in all areas."

Jacobs' quarterback, Derek Carr, has marveled at the toughness and grit of his running back in the past and shares the same sentiment as Coach Gruden for Jacobs and Darren Waller being selected to the Pro-Bowl.

"They deserve it, man. They are two of the hardest-working people," said Derek Carr. "They are unbelievable people to be around – hard workers.

"Everything that we do goes through them. So, it's always fun to be a part of something with somebody because you get to celebrate with them."

Jacobs cements his name with Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson and Clem Daniels as running backs to make the Pro Bowl in Silver and Black. He's also the first Raiders running back to make the Pro Bowl since Latavius Murray in 2015.

Top Shots: Josh Jacobs selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

With his selection to the 2021 Pro Bowl, view the top photos of running back Josh Jacobs during the 2020 season so far.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
8 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pac-12 approves 2020 football schedule & plans for fall sports

Path to return to competition to follow Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee guidelines prioritizing health and safety and designed to provide maximum flexibility.
news

Garth Brooks will be first major concert in Allegiant Stadium

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Las Vegas. The concert will be Saturday, August 22nd, 7:00 PM at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first major concert at Allegiant Stadium.
news

MGM Resorts named an Official Gaming Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders & Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and the Las Vegas Raiders today announced a new partnership, making MGM Resorts an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders. MGM Resorts also has been named a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Home of the Raiders Pre- and Post-Game Party.
news

Las Vegas Da Bienvenida a Raiders

El Plata y Negro oficialmente es bienvenido en el Estado de Plata.
news

Las Vegas Raiders - Silver and Black officially welcomed to the Silver State

The Raiders today officially became the Las Vegas Raiders. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Jan. 22 as Las Vegas Raiders Day in the Silver State, marking an official welcome to the Silver and Black's new permanent home and ushering in a new era in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.
news

Las Vegas Raiders make six-figure pledge toward eliminating student meal debt throughout Silver State

The Las Vegas Raiders are pledging $500,000 toward eliminating meal debt which will be allocated through the Nevada Community Foundation (NCF). Nevada schools participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs will be working with NCF to eliminate existing school meal debt.
news

Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick Program offers public rare opportunity to secure a place in history

The Raiders Foundation extends an invitation to fans across the globe to be a part of sports history through the purchase of a personalized Legacy Brick at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas. 
news

Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare join in health partnership

Intermountain Healthcare and the Raiders today announced their Naming Rights Partnership for the Raiders' Performance Center and Corporate Headquarters, which will house Silver and Black football and business operations.
news

M Resort Spa Casino Announced as Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Raiders

M Resort Spa Casino announced today an official partnership with the Raiders. The partnership designates M Resort Spa Casino as the "Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel" at the nearby Raiders Performance Center in Henderson which is under construction.
news

Desert Ford Dealers to become Official Automotive Partner of Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders

The Desert Ford Dealers have announced their founding partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders to become the Official Vehicle of Raider Nation when the Silver and Black debut in Las Vegas in 2020.
news

Third Raiders Official 2019 Watch Party set for November 17 at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Raiders are once again inviting the public to an Official Watch Party on Sunday, November 17, at Las Vegas Ballpark® when the Silver and Black face the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland.

Advertising