Coach Gruden: Josh Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance is certainly 'not by accident'

They can take the Pro Bowl out of Las Vegas, but they couldn't take Las Vegas out of the Pro Bowl.
The hard-nosed running back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been everything and more that the Silver and Black could've imagined when they took him in the first round of last year's NFL draft. It's official: Josh Jacobs has been selected to the 2021 NFL Virtual Pro Bowl, along with Darren Waller. This will be Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance.
Jacobs, the first running back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been on a tear since arriving to the West Coast from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. No. 28 has become the team's all-time rushing leader through a player's first two seasons (2,057 yards).
In Jacobs' stellar sophomore campaign, he currently ranks third in rushing attempts (245), sixth in rushing yards (907) and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). He's also ran for at least two touchdowns in three contests this season, one of four players in the NFL to accomplish the feat. Jacobs is the fourth running back in Raiders' history to log double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season and is 93 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000 yard season.
"I think when you get selected to the Pro Bowl, it's not by accident," said Jon Gruden. "It's out of respect from the guys that know what they're talking about in this league. He's improved as a receiver. He's a tough dude, man. He's gotten better in all areas."
Jacobs' quarterback, Derek Carr, has marveled at the toughness and grit of his running back in the past and shares the same sentiment as Coach Gruden for Jacobs and Darren Waller being selected to the Pro-Bowl.
"They deserve it, man. They are two of the hardest-working people," said Derek Carr. "They are unbelievable people to be around – hard workers.
"Everything that we do goes through them. So, it's always fun to be a part of something with somebody because you get to celebrate with them."
Jacobs cements his name with Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson and Clem Daniels as running backs to make the Pro Bowl in Silver and Black. He's also the first Raiders running back to make the Pro Bowl since Latavius Murray in 2015.
