Madden 24: Initial ratings for every Raider revealed

The newest Madden ratings are here.
EA Sports has revealed their full ratings for every NFL player in the latest installment of the video game series named after the legendary Raiders head coach. We took a look at the top overall rated Raiders on the virtual gridiron, the fastest, how the draft picks were rated and the highest-rated free agent signings.
The A-team
|Player
|Overall Rating
|Davante Adams
|97
|Josh Jacobs
|95
|Maxx Crosby
|94
These three Pro Bowlers from the 2022 season received the highest ratings overall on the team, and the only players on the Raiders rated above a 90 overall.
Davante Adams (surprisingly) dropped down two points out of the Madden 99 Club after leading the league in touchdown receptions. Josh Jacobs is the third-highest rated running back on Madden 24 behind Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. Maxx Crosby is the highest-rated defensive player for the Raiders after leading the league in tackles for loss.
2023 draft picks
|Player
|Overall Rating
|Tyree Wilson
|75
|Michael Mayer
|75
|Byron Young
|67
|Tre Tucker
|70
|Jakorian Bennett
|71
|Aidan O'Connell
|59
|Chris Smith II
|67
|Amari Burney
|64
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|63
The Raiders' first and second-round picks received the highest grades among the rookie class, with Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer rated at 75 overall. They were also the second-highest rated rookies in the game among their position group.
Speed demons
|Player
|Speed Rating
|Jakorian Bennett
|96
|Phillip Dorsett
|93
|Tyler Hall
|92
|Zamir White
|91
|Tre Tucker
|91
Rookie Jakorian Bennett landed the highest speed rating on the Raiders with a 96, and notably, the third-fastest of all cornerbacks in the game. The Maryland product ran the second fastest 40-yard dash time of all players at the NFL Scouting Combine. Another rookie, Tre Tucker from Cincinnati, also lands in the top five speediest players on the team with a 91 rating.
Newcomers
|Player
|Overall Rating
|Jakobi Meyers
|81
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|77
|Marcus Epps
|77
|DeAndre Carter
|76
|David Long Jr.
|74
|Robert Spillane
|74
|Duke Shelley
|74
Of the free agents the Raiders acquired this offseason, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers receives the highest rating with an 81. He had over 800 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdown catches last season with the New England Patriots.
Behind Meyers are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Epps – both with 77 OVR. Garoppolo has a 40-17 career record as a starter in the NFL, and received both an 89 in short throw accuracy and play action rating. Epps started every game for the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles last season and earned a 95 stamina rating plus an 89 in both acceleration and agility.
For a full list of the Madden 24 player ratings, click here. Madden 24 is set to be released on Aug. 18.
