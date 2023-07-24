Madden 24: Initial ratings for every Raider revealed

Jul 24, 2023 at 09:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The newest Madden ratings are here.

EA Sports has revealed their full ratings for every NFL player in the latest installment of the video game series named after the legendary Raiders head coach. We took a look at the top overall rated Raiders on the virtual gridiron, the fastest, how the draft picks were rated and the highest-rated free agent signings.

The A-team

Table inside Article
PlayerOverall Rating
Davante Adams97
Josh Jacobs95
Maxx Crosby94

These three Pro Bowlers from the 2022 season received the highest ratings overall on the team, and the only players on the Raiders rated above a 90 overall.

Davante Adams (surprisingly) dropped down two points out of the Madden 99 Club after leading the league in touchdown receptions. Josh Jacobs is the third-highest rated running back on Madden 24 behind Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. Maxx Crosby is the highest-rated defensive player for the Raiders after leading the league in tackles for loss.

2023 draft picks

Table inside Article
PlayerOverall Rating
Tyree Wilson75
Michael Mayer75
Byron Young67
Tre Tucker70
Jakorian Bennett71
Aidan O'Connell59
Chris Smith II67
Amari Burney64
Nesta Jade Silvera63

The Raiders' first and second-round picks received the highest grades among the rookie class, with Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer rated at 75 overall. They were also the second-highest rated rookies in the game among their position group.

Speed demons

Table inside Article
PlayerSpeed Rating
Jakorian Bennett96
Phillip Dorsett93
Tyler Hall92
Zamir White91
Tre Tucker91

Rookie Jakorian Bennett landed the highest speed rating on the Raiders with a 96, and notably, the third-fastest of all cornerbacks in the game. The Maryland product ran the second fastest 40-yard dash time of all players at the NFL Scouting Combine. Another rookie, Tre Tucker from Cincinnati, also lands in the top five speediest players on the team with a 91 rating.

Newcomers

Table inside Article
PlayerOverall Rating
Jakobi Meyers81
Jimmy Garoppolo77
Marcus Epps77
DeAndre Carter76
David Long Jr.74
Robert Spillane74
Duke Shelley74

Of the free agents the Raiders acquired this offseason, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers receives the highest rating with an 81. He had over 800 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdown catches last season with the New England Patriots.

Behind Meyers are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Epps – both with 77 OVR. Garoppolo has a 40-17 career record as a starter in the NFL, and received both an 89 in short throw accuracy and play action rating. Epps started every game for the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles last season and earned a 95 stamina rating plus an 89 in both acceleration and agility.

For a full list of the Madden 24 player ratings, click here. Madden 24 is set to be released on Aug. 18.

Photos: Rookies report for 2023 Training Camp

Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders Rookies arrive for 2023 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jordan Perryman (49) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jordan Perryman (49) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives for 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
