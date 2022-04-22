Raiders Mailbag: A pair of sneaky good linebackers could fall into the Raiders' lap

Benjamin Villescas says:

"Troy Andersen, LB Montana State: fast, athletic, good in space and awesome in coverage."

When looking at mid-round prospects the Raiders could consider, I've been throughly impressed by a few FCS prospects who could translate at the next level. Along with Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, I consider Andersen to be one of the best FCS players coming out of this year's draft.

Andersen fits the new age NFL linebacker you're seeing succeed. Out with the big, stocky, bruising guys up the middle, and in with the blazing fast, uber athletic, leaner linebackers. At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, Andersen is one of the more versatile linebackers in the draft with his ability to play inside and outside linebacker, as well as his ability to stop the run and drop back in coverage with ease.

"Intriguing 'do-everything' prospect with unusual versatility that could see him getting reps in all three phases," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said about the Montana State linebacker. "Andersen has good size and toughness with the ball in his hands, but he's transitioned to a full-time linebacker role. ... [H]e was an extremely productive playmaker, using his physical tools and motor to shine. Teams will likely look to grow Andersen's linebacker IQ while playing him as a core special-teamer, but he might have potential on packaged plays on offense.