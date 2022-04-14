Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Blake Altman from Califonia asks:

"If Nakobe Dean or Jordan Davis fall into the 20-30's in the first round, can you see them trading Waller to get back into the first round and build up the defense?"

No disrespect to Dean or Davis, they're both national champions and great defensive players. But I doubt it.

It seems like the Raiders have no plans of taking him out of the equation in what could be an elite offense with Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams by his side. However, I do potentially see the Raiders going after another tight end to join the corps. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely confirmed that he had a formal interview with the Silver and Black during his Pro Day. Likely or Virginia's Jelani Woods would be good prospects to watch for in the mid-rounds.