Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Byron Tims from Nevada asks:
"What position do you anticipate for 86?"
I'm going off a limb here, Bryon. For me, it could be a defensive back.
Unless the Raiders get an offer they can't refuse in a first-round talent that falls to 86, I believe bolstering the secondary for Patrick Graham and the Raiders would be their best bet. They currently have Trayvon Mullen Jr., who will return to the field following an injury riddled season, and they added young talents such as Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin to play around him at corner.
When it comes to ballhawks at 86, the Silver and Black should be looking at Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant from Cincinnati or 2021 Cheez-It Bowl MVP Mario Goodrich from Clemson. The two cornerbacks have combined for 11 interceptions over the past two seasons. Another great option would be Florida A&M's Markquese Bell, who has excelled at playing in the box and in deep coverage as a Rattler. The safety had six interceptions in his two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida.
Pernell Lowery from California asks:
"Are they planning on drafting a right tackle?"
I don't know who, and I don't know where, but I'd be very surprised if the Raiders don't draft another tackle or guard in this year's draft.
General Manager Dave Ziegler did make a point to re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker for their veteran experience and productivity from last season, the left side is locked down by Kolton Miller and Alex Leatherwood is poised to continue gaining experience as he heads into his second year. Things currently lean towards the Raiders using the draft to add more pieces and depth. Outside of Alex Bars, the team has been relatively quiet this free agency with signing offensive linemen.
It's hard to tell when the Raiders would pull the trigger on another offensive lineman considering the depth of the position in this year's draft. A few impressive players that come to mind that would be realistic to fall to the Raiders would be Chattanooga's Cole Strange, Memphis Tigers' Dylan Parham, Louisiana's Max Mitchell or Kellen Diesch from Arizona State.
Blake Altman from Califonia asks:
"If Nakobe Dean or Jordan Davis fall into the 20-30's in the first round, can you see them trading Waller to get back into the first round and build up the defense?"
No disrespect to Dean or Davis, they're both national champions and great defensive players. But I doubt it.
It seems like the Raiders have no plans of taking him out of the equation in what could be an elite offense with Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams by his side. However, I do potentially see the Raiders going after another tight end to join the corps. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely confirmed that he had a formal interview with the Silver and Black during his Pro Day. Likely or Virginia's Jelani Woods would be good prospects to watch for in the mid-rounds.
Likely had over 900 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns his senior season, while Woods had eight receiving touchdowns his last season and already has some experience playing in Allegiant Stadium. The Virginia tight end recorded 30 yards and a touchdown in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas back in February.