Raiders Mailbag: Will all three phases be able to find success against the Colts?

April Wagnon says:

"What I feel that could be successful is more hurry up offensive plays, allowing Carr more freedom to call audibles as he has had before."

Something I've noticed that's been a blessing and a curse for the offense has been "hurry up offense."

The Raiders have capitalized on keeping things fast and fluid numerous times this season, especially in the first half against the Jaguars last Sunday. The team is second in the NFL in percent of drives ending in a score (46.1), only behind the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it's become detrimental when the offense falters in execution and get forced into three-and-out situations. The Raiders' third-down conversion percentage this season is 37.9%, ranked 21st in the league.

As for Carr, the veteran quarterback has been in a few systems in his time with the Raiders, and recognizes it takes time and patience to get everyone on the same page – including his star receiver Davante Adams who is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches.

"Last week, we took another step in the right direction. But I think from overall standpoint, his patience level, he's used to being in the same system," Carr said of Adams. "Same guys, almost the same roster every year, and he's learning that when you come to new place with new coaches, the roster is going to change, the scheme is going to change, all that kind of stuff.