Raiders Mailbag: Could momentum shift with this home matchup against the Texans?

Alexander Lopez says:

"Protect Carr and use the talented weapons we've got on the roster and keep playing like how they played the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago."

Even in defeat, the Raiders offense should be hopeful moving forward with how they competed against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Silver and Black jumped out to 17-0 lead, committing no turnovers with Derek Carr throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns. The offense under Josh McDaniels and Mick Lombardi seems to be trending in the right direction, especially with the way the offensive line has been playing. After being sacked five times Week 1 against the Chargers, Carr has been sacked an average 1.5 times per game in the next four. Additionally, Josh Jacobs is third in the league in rushing yards, with the offensive line's run block win-rate near the top in the league.

"Whatever five guys we feel like give us the most consistent part of practice in the game, those are the guys that are going to play," Lombardi said Tuesday regarding the offensive line. "Each week is a new week, but we feel pretty strongly about the guys that are playing right now in terms of the five or six guys we were rotating there on the offensive line."

Davante Adams, who leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, also expressed his optimism for the future of the offense after watching the game film from the Week 5 game.