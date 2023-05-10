Raiders Mailbag: How much depth did the Silver and Black gain in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Tyler Pruitt from Oregon asks:

"Will Michael Mayer, the new tight end, be a starter?"

Michael Mayer will have to earn his spot on the roster and any chance of being a starter just like everyone else. It's surprising Mayer was available in the second round considering many analysts believed he was the top tight end in this draft class. Mayer caught 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Notre Dame, while also earning First Team Associated Press All-American honors in 2022. Additionally, he holds Notre Dame's record for most single-season receptions and receiving yards for a tight end.