'It's time to get to work' for Raiders' newest tight end Michael Mayer

Mayer might've had the most productive college career of anyone at his position in this draft class. In three seasons, he caught 180 passes for 2,099 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He holds several tight end school records, including breaking Notre Dame's career tight end receptions record in his dominant Allegiant Stadium performance.

"They've had so many good tight ends, there's no doubt about that," Mayer on the rich tradition of Silver and Black tight ends. "They know how to use tight ends and Coach McDaniels knows how to use tight ends and he loves tight ends. I think I'm going to fit very well within the offense. ... It's coming in, it's doing what they're asking me to do because it's about winning football games and that's what they drafted me to do.