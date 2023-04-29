Player Profile: Get to know TE Michael Mayer

Day 2 of the draft is underway and the Raiders kicked it off by trading with the Indianapolis Colts from No. 38 up to No. 35 in order to select TE Michael Mayer.
Learn more about the Notre Dame product below.
Name: Michael Mayer
Position: TE
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 249 pounds
Hometown: Independence, KY
School: Notre Dame
1. Mayer spent three seasons with the Fighting Irish, totaling 2,099 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 180 receptions. He earned First Team Associated Press All-American honors in 2022 and set the Notre Dame record for tight ends in single-season receptions and receiving yards in 2021.
2. The 21-year-old has already played under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium. This past October, the Raiders' home field hosted the Shamrock Series, featuring Notre Dame vs. the BYU Cougars. The Fighting Irish won 28-20, with Mayer exploding on the field, posting a season-high 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It was also a game in which Mayer broke the school's career tight end receptions record.
3. As a big tight end at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Mayer has been compared to the likes of Mark Andrews and former Raider and Cowboy Jason Witten.
"Mayer will come into the league with better blocking technique than most tight ends in this year's draft," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report. "He's built for in-line duty and was an extension of the Notre Dame offensive line at times. His feet are a little heavy getting into and through his routes, but he has the hand strength and contact balance to win heavily contested catches on the first two levels."
4. When Mayer was entering high school, he originally did not want to play football as he loved playing basketball and hoped to work toward a collegiate basketball career. He later decided to join the Covington Catholic squad after speaking with coach Ted Edgington, then becoming teammates with his brother AJ, who played quarterback for the team.
