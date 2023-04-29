Player Profile: Get to know TE Michael Mayer

3. As a big tight end at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Mayer has been compared to the likes of Mark Andrews and former Raider and Cowboy Jason Witten.

"Mayer will come into the league with better blocking technique than most tight ends in this year's draft," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report. "He's built for in-line duty and was an extension of the Notre Dame offensive line at times. His feet are a little heavy getting into and through his routes, but he has the hand strength and contact balance to win heavily contested catches on the first two levels."