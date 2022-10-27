Raiders Mailbag: How're Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow looking heading into Week 8?

Scott Boe asks:

"While I am happy that we seem to have found our offensive identity over the last few weeks, what are we to make of this defense so far, Levi?"

You have every reason to be happy about the offense, Scott. They're currently ranked near the top of the league in points scored per game and scoring percentage on drives.

As for the defense, they're still forging their identity. They've been able to prosper against the run, allowing the third-fewest total rushing yards this season, and are also getting the most out of edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who's among the league leaders in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (11).

Patrick Graham and his unit are still working to improve their pass defense, as the Silver and Black have allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns and allowed the seventh-highest third-down conversion rating this season. If these two categories – along with red zone defense – continue to improve, the Raiders will be in good shape, according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

"I thought we made some progress in the red zone last week," McDaniels said following the win against the Houston Texans. "Stiffened up a little bit in the defensive end when they got down there inside the 25-yard line, and that's always going to be an area that we discuss a lot because there's nothing more important than those two things: turnovers and points.