Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Ruben Beltran from Bakersfield, California, asks:

"Do you think this year we finally get over the hump and not be in the bottom five in penalties?"

One thing that McDaniels definitely wants to bring to this team is discipline. McDaniels' last three years in New England, they were top 10 in least amount of penalties committed, including having the least amount of penalties or penalty yards committed in the league in 2020.

The Raiders are visibly trying to break their bad habits early in the offseason program. There's been several times where players have run laps or done pushups for mistakes like pre-snap penalties or not converting on third-downs in drills. And according to McDaniels, it's been the players' decision to put extra work on themselves for the mistakes made.

"That's what you want ultimately," the head coach said regarding his players holding themselves accountable. "Certainly, there's an element of direction and those kinds of things. But when they understand what the standard is and they realize that they're not living up to it, that means you got them thinking the right things.