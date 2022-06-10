Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Jun 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

John Lacey asks:

"Mr. Edwards, Raiders fan here for over 50 years. How's the offensive line looking in OTAs and minicamp?"

How's it going John. 50 years committed to excellence, that's a vibe.

So far so good for the offensive line. Versatility will be the theme for the line this year and I'm here for it. A lot of the offensive linemen having been moving around cross-training at different positions trying to find a fit. The unit has looked fast and physical, with McDaniels prioritizing youth and speed. How things are looking right now, position doesn't matter on the offensive line – the team is trying to figure out who are the best five guys who can block.

"Smart, tough, play their best football when it counts the most," is what offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo said he wants his unit to be. "It's something that, as we've kind of gotten the basics of the system kind of installed and now we're kind of rehashing some of it and they are hearing it for the second and third time, I've had an opportunity to start challenging them on some of those things of what you want your resume to be. When you put the film out there, what's your resume?"

Ruben Beltran from Bakersfield, California, asks:

"Do you think this year we finally get over the hump and not be in the bottom five in penalties?"

One thing that McDaniels definitely wants to bring to this team is discipline. McDaniels' last three years in New England, they were top 10 in least amount of penalties committed, including having the least amount of penalties or penalty yards committed in the league in 2020.

The Raiders are visibly trying to break their bad habits early in the offseason program. There's been several times where players have run laps or done pushups for mistakes like pre-snap penalties or not converting on third-downs in drills. And according to McDaniels, it's been the players' decision to put extra work on themselves for the mistakes made.

"That's what you want ultimately," the head coach said regarding his players holding themselves accountable. "Certainly, there's an element of direction and those kinds of things. But when they understand what the standard is and they realize that they're not living up to it, that means you got them thinking the right things.

"If there's anything I can say about this group, I think they believe in themselves, their teammates, what they're doing, how they work. And they want to put their best foot forward every day. And so, when they don't, I think they recognize that and they know they can do better, and they will."

Photos: Raiders 2022 Minicamp | Day 3

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's third day of minicamp.

Rodney Spurlock from Washington D.C. asks:

"Who will be WR3 in 2022?"

The Raiders have signed three receivers this offseason who can adequately fill those shoes, and they've all looked pretty good to me early on.

For starters you have Keelan Cole, who has made the biggest splash in my eyes so far throughout OTAs and minicamp. He racked up six touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards in his last two seasons between stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Demarcus Robinson comes to Las Vegas from AFC West nemesis Kansas City Chiefs. In his time there, he clicked well with former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, with 14 career touchdown receptions and 42 career starts under his belt. And last but least, Mack Hollins could contend for the spot. The big body, 6-foot-4 receiver is coming off a career season with the Miami Dolphins, establishing himself to be a red zone threat with four touchdowns.

I know I've said this about a million times so far this offseason, but it is truly still too early to tell what will happen. The opposite wideout from Davante Adams will prove to be a vital role though. With the amount of attention Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller will command, that guy will have to step up and make the most of his opportunities.

Advertising