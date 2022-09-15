Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense bounce back heading into Week 2?

Sep 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

@CecilShelton1 said:

"I know the Derek Carr/Davante Adams reunion is great, and will be great, but I hope we can focus on all the weapons and use them so the team can be great."

The Derek Carr to Davante Adams connection was indeed alive and well this past weekend. Out of Carr's 22 pass completions, 10 of them were to the All-Pro receiver.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi noted in their observations of the game that the quarterback was simply taking what the defense gave him. And honestly I have to agree with them, Adams is a special talent and found numerous ways to keep himself open throughout the game.

As for getting the other offensive weapons involved, it will be an organic process. It only helps that Carr already has great chemistry with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, who've both had over 1,000 receiving yard seasons with him. The Raiders are also optimistic in trying to get the run game going a little earlier this week after Josh Jacobs averaged nearly six yards per carry against the Chargers.

That being said, Adams will continue to make plays – that's what he was brought to Las Vegas to do. Nevertheless, Carr hasn't forgot about his other playmakers beside him and I think it'll show this Sunday against the Cardinals.

Sherman Norton said:

"I want to see sacks"

The Raiders got constant pressure on Justin Herbert the entirety of the game. Herbert's pocket awareness was just on another level Sunday, which helped him avoid getting sacked. Even without a sack recorded by the Raiders defense, there were three quarterback hits on Herbert from the usual suspects – Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. I'm also optimistic about how quickly the Raiders defense were able to get in the backfield Week 1, with Crosby, Jones, Denzel Perryman and Nate Hobbs combining for five tackles for loss.

The Silver and Black will have a formidable Cardinals offensive line to face, anchored by Kelvin Beachum and former Raider Rodney Hudson. However, Patrick Graham is likely cooking up another specialized defensive scheme in order to get after Kyler Murray in Allegiant Stadium.

John Lewis said:

"With the number of changes to the O-line in the last game, what have we learned and how will it be improved going forward?"

There's some positive signs that be taken away from the offensive line, starting with the play of the team's 2022 third-round pick.

In the 33 snaps Dylan Parham played he didn't allow a pressure, and his 82.3 PFF overall grade was the highest of any rookie offensive lineman from Week 1. The Raiders could use him more this Sunday if starting center Andre James doesn't clear concussion protocol in time for the game.

"There's no doubt that he did a good job of really playing three spots really the entire time since he's been here," McDaniels said of Parham this week. "I think that has served him well not only to play guard on either side, but when he's playing guard, he's getting the calls from center so that when he plays center, now he's doing the communicating.

"Every rep he's taken has been valuable to him, and I know he'll be ready to go. He performed admirably last week, and whatever role he's going to play this week, I know he'll be ready."

I also enjoyed what I saw from right guard Lester Cotton Sr., who had a 84.4 PFF run blocking grade and didn't allow a pressure against the Chargers. This versatile offensive line should continue to improve as more reps are played.

