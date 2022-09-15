Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense bounce back heading into Week 2?

John Lewis said:

"With the number of changes to the O-line in the last game, what have we learned and how will it be improved going forward?"

There's some positive signs that be taken away from the offensive line, starting with the play of the team's 2022 third-round pick.

In the 33 snaps Dylan Parham played he didn't allow a pressure, and his 82.3 PFF overall grade was the highest of any rookie offensive lineman from Week 1. The Raiders could use him more this Sunday if starting center Andre James doesn't clear concussion protocol in time for the game.

"There's no doubt that he did a good job of really playing three spots really the entire time since he's been here," McDaniels said of Parham this week. "I think that has served him well not only to play guard on either side, but when he's playing guard, he's getting the calls from center so that when he plays center, now he's doing the communicating.

"Every rep he's taken has been valuable to him, and I know he'll be ready to go. He performed admirably last week, and whatever role he's going to play this week, I know he'll be ready."