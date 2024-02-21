Raiders Mailbag: Position of need, best player available or both with the No. 13 pick?

D Raiders Fan from Sacramento, California, asks:

"If there is no trade up to get a top quarterback, what position do you think is most in need at No. 13 & why?"

My opinion, aligning with a few mock drafts available, is that the Raiders could benefit by drafting in the trenches.

On the defensive side of the ball, opportunities abound for finding the right nose tackle or three technique to place inside Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. A strong push up front will only help the backfield, which looks promising heading into 2024 with Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones and Tre’von Moehrig. The top interior defensive linemen to keep an eye on are Texas' Byron Murphy II and Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, who both had 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023.