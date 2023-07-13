Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders 

Jul 13, 2023 at 03:33 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Julian Castillo from California asks:

"What is the likelihood Jakorian Bennett earns a starting position this season as a rookie?"

It's impossible to guess the likelihood before Training Camp starts, but I believe he has as good of a shot as anyone.

Jakorian Bennett has looked impressive throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, displaying speed and aggressiveness during team period and individual drills. He reminds me a lot of Nate Hobbs so far, who started at nickel cornerback his rookie season in 2021. The coaching staff and front office preaches it doesn't matter where you came from, but what you do once you get here – so Bennett should have every chance to win a starting job.

"I think watching Jakorian and spending time watching him in 2021 and then 2022, the one thing that we saw was just some growth and development as a as a defensive back, and specifically his ability," General Manager Dave Ziegler said after drafting Bennett. "He improved his ability to defend the football, especially making plays down the field which for a defensive back is one of the more difficult things where you're running and tracking vertical routes, your back is to the quarterback, being able to find and play the ball."

Related Links

Scott Isaac from California asks:

"Outside of Spillane and Deablo, which linebacker do you see getting the most snaps?"

Luke Masterson has a huge chance to solidify himself in the linebackers room.

After coming off a strong preseason, the undrafted free agent from Wake Forest made the 53-man roster. He spent several games in a special teams role before he stepped up as a starter in relief as injuries plagued the linebacking corps. In seven starts his rookie season, he had 59 total tackles, 16 defensive stops, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Another linebacker that could earn his keep in Training Camp is 2023 sixth-round pick Amari Burney. He made the transition from safety to linebacker at Florida and prospered his senior season at the new position with 79 total tackles, nine sacks and four interceptions. He brings the much needed ability of excelling in coverage to the linebacker room.

Jeremy Thornton from Iowa

"Do you think Tre'von Moehrig will have a better season in his second year in this defense?"

Tre’von Moehrig has already proved he can be a productive player in this league. His started every game his rookie season, including the wild card playoff game, totaling six pass deflections, an interception and a 77.7 pass coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. Those numbers slightly dipped last season, as the safety learned Patrick Graham's defense and dealing with injuries. Nevertheless, the former Jim Thorpe Award winner is still one of the most talented defensive backs on the roster and could benefit from playing alongside the newly signed Marcus Epps.

"He's a great teammate. We're just getting to learn each other, learning how each other plays," Moehrig said of Epps earlier this offseason. "The time we've been having together has been good. We've been bonding, we've been working hard. So, that's what we're going to keep doing.

"I've been feeling better, more confident just with myself within the defensive scheme. So, definitely trying to do that and get our hands on the football."

Photos: Local youth participate in Raiders Play Football Skills Camp

The Raiders hosted a Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center for youth athletes to participate in drills and receive coaching from defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end George Tarlas and the Green Valley High School football team.

Athletes enter Intermountain Health Performance Center for the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp.
1 / 45

Athletes enter Intermountain Health Performance Center for the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) high five athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) high five athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete warms up during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 45

An athlete warms up during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 45

Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 45

Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and a Green Valley High School football player work with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and a Green Valley High School football player work with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 45

Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 45

Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 45

A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 45

A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 45

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes and coaches pose for a photo during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 45

Athletes and coaches pose for a photo during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) huddle with athletes following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) huddle with athletes following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pose for a photo with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pose for a photo with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 45

An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 45

An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which rookies are in line to make an early impact in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions revolving around some highly anticipated rookies.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with Training Camp on the horizon.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The rookies are off to the races at OTAs

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation on offseason practices.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How much depth did the Silver and Black gain in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the Raiders' 2023 draft class.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some last-minute draft questions as the team gears up for next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards talks about who the Silver and Black could be eyeing on defense with two weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How high in demand are offensive linemen in this draft class?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards analyzes which offensive players are most impressive in the upcoming 2023 draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who might the Silver and Black be looking at with their first-round pick?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards digs into who the Raiders could select on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, coming off the heels of the Scouting Combine.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Offseason beginning to ramp up for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defense and quarterback situation in the midst of the 2023 offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into what could be in store for the team this offseason.

Advertising