Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders 

Julian Castillo from California asks:

"What is the likelihood Jakorian Bennett earns a starting position this season as a rookie?"

It's impossible to guess the likelihood before Training Camp starts, but I believe he has as good of a shot as anyone.

Jakorian Bennett has looked impressive throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, displaying speed and aggressiveness during team period and individual drills. He reminds me a lot of Nate Hobbs so far, who started at nickel cornerback his rookie season in 2021. The coaching staff and front office preaches it doesn't matter where you came from, but what you do once you get here – so Bennett should have every chance to win a starting job.