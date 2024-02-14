Raiders Mailbag: Top prospects to look at as NFL Combine nears

Robert Davies from Ontario, Canada asks:

"Championship teams usually have dominant lineman on offense and/or defense. The Raiders already have Maxx, will any more become available?

There are several players eligible in free agency and in the draft that the Raiders could take a swing at to pair with Maxx Crosby.

"The Condor" is coming off his best season in the NFL, recording career highs in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (23), quarterback pressures (50) and total tackles (90). The Raiders also have young, developing edge rushers on the other side with Malcolm Koonce, who had a career-high seven sacks, and 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson.

With that being said, the Silver and Black could look to add some star power up the middle to pair with Crosby, Koonce and Wilson. For starters, two-time All-Pro Chris Jones will be a free agent, coming off his eighth season and third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the 2023 season with a 90.3 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus and notched his second straight year with double-digit sacks. Two other great options would be Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins, coming off a career-high nine sacks, or Pro Bowler Leonard Williams, who played with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants last season.