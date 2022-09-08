Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: UDFAs, rookie RBs and other questions answered ahead of Week 1

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:57 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Bill Freyhof from Florida asks:

"Any thoughts about UDFA linebacker Luke Masterson?"

The biggest thing that has caught my eye is his his ability to cover, something that's imperative in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defensive scheme. His interception against the Patriots is a fine example of that. Masterson played several positions in his time at Wake Forest and in his senior season, helped guide the Demon Deacons to their best record since 2006. His 19 total tackles and pass deflection in the preseason were impressive enough to stamp his way on the 53-man roster.

"It starts with how studious [he is], in terms of preparing for each day," Graham said about Masterson Thursday. "He's here when I'm here for breakfast. He's here, he's working. You see him with his playbook, his iPad. The extra meeting time, the questions, and then going out there and performing. That's how you make the team – you perform.

"Couldn't be more proud of the fact that he did that. He knows that he has to earn it every day and that's how he goes about his workday and his work week. It's been pretty impressive for a young player."

Related Links

Daniel Salazar asks:

"Who's in the starting offensive line?"

According to the unofficial depth chart at the moment, the starting offensive line will consist of Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Lester Cotton Sr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.

We should remember though that Coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have been working to find versatile pieces for the offensive line, so it could be always changing each game.

While there's several questions surrounding the unit, the chemistry in the room should be something to be optimistic about. The trio of Miller, Simpson and James started all 17 regular season games last season, including the playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller is considered the anchor of the line, with a 85 overall PFF grade in 2021 and played every single offensive snap of the season.

Another O-lineman to keep an eye on is Jermaine Eluemunor. The tackle hailing from London, England, is comfortable with McDaniels and Mick Lombardi's offensive scheme – having played two seasons in it as a New England Patriot. Eluemunor had PFF pass blocking grade above a 70 in those two seasons.

"Jermaine was a young player trying to figure himself out," Lombardi said of Eluemunor. "He put a lot of time and effort in New England and eventually became a starter there for us, and then came here and played a lot of games for the Raiders. Obviously is an integral part of what we're trying to do as a member of the offensive line here."

As for Lester Cotton Sr, this Sunday against the Chargers could be his first NFL start in his three-year career. The guard has elevated his game this offseason and made quite the impression on the new coaching staff. The moment shouldn't be too big for Cotton though, who played well against the Chargers in last season's do-or-die finale.

"Not playing in a few years since college and actually going out there and having the chance to get some playing time, it felt good," Cotton said about their previous matchup against the Chargers. "I was having fun, I felt like a kid again. I was out there getting it with my brothers. It felt good."

Ted Ashlock from California asks:

"I am a UCLA homer and have enjoyed following Brittain Brown's preseason. Would the Raiders ever consider getting some reps at the fullback position?"

That's a very good question, Ted. My short answer is kind of.

Brittain Brown is a running back, that won't necessarily change. I was just as enamored with his preseason, as the seventh-round pick showed out with nearly 190 total scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns. With that being said, Brown didn't make the 53-man just for his running abilities. He also showed during the preseason that he can be an asset in run blocking and pass protection as well.

So yes, Jakob Johnson will indeed be the only fullback on this roster, but I could also see McDaniels adding the responsibilities of a fullback to his other running backs, which could certainly include Brown.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.7.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Center to view the best photos from the Silver and Black's Wednesday practice.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of 2022 Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards describes what he's seen early on from the Silver and Black a few weeks away from Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions based off what's been showcased during minicamp this past week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding how OTAs are going for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few of Raider Nation's questions after the 2022 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: A pair of sneaky good linebackers could fall into the Raiders' lap

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates a few players who fans could see being drafted by the Silver and Black next week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few more questions with exactly two weeks left until the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Advertising