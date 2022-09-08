Raiders Mailbag: UDFAs, rookie RBs and other questions answered ahead of Week 1

Bill Freyhof from Florida asks:

"Any thoughts about UDFA linebacker Luke Masterson?"

The biggest thing that has caught my eye is his his ability to cover, something that's imperative in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defensive scheme. His interception against the Patriots is a fine example of that. Masterson played several positions in his time at Wake Forest and in his senior season, helped guide the Demon Deacons to their best record since 2006. His 19 total tackles and pass deflection in the preseason were impressive enough to stamp his way on the 53-man roster.

"It starts with how studious [he is], in terms of preparing for each day," Graham said about Masterson Thursday. "He's here when I'm here for breakfast. He's here, he's working. You see him with his playbook, his iPad. The extra meeting time, the questions, and then going out there and performing. That's how you make the team – you perform.