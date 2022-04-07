Raiders Mailbag: What position could the Silver and Black target at No. 86?

As for the offensive line, the Raiders are in a position to go after another guard or tackle to add more depth and competition – something Ziegler said at the Combine that his staff is looking for. Two guards viable of taking with the 86th pick are Cole Strange from Chattanooga or Jamaree Salyer from Georgia, who both benched over 30 reps during the NFL Combine last month. A tackle worth looking at who could be around at No. 86 is Max Mitchell from Louisiana Lafayette – the highest-graded tackle in all of college football last season by Pro Football Focus.