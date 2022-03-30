Road to the Draft: Bubba Bolden's legendary high school career in Las Vegas kickstarted his dreams of reaching the NFL

The safety has continued to impress throughout the draft process with the NFL Combine and his Pro Day. In Indianapolis, he ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash with 116 broad jump, while in his Pro Day on Wednesday, he participated in all the drills and put up 15 reps on bench press.

The draft already means so much to Bolden, with the adversity he has dealt with to get to this point. The draft being in his hometown of Las Vegas is just icing on the cake.

He still has deep love for a city that he described as "one of the coolest, most diverse places" anyone could ask to grow up in. He firmly interjects that Las Vegas is more than just a vacation destination, but a city with a hardworking, gritty community "that's all about business." Being all about business is something that Bolden anticipates himself to be to the team he is drafted by – no matter what team or in what round it is.

Bolden met with the Raiders at the Combine and has thought about what it would mean to him to potentially play in his hometown.

Allegiant Stadium wrapped up construction shortly before he left the West Coast to Miami. While he's never been inside the stadium, he's come back home on a few occasions to see it – with dreams and aspirations of playing in it for his family and childhood friends.

"I think that would be the coolest thing ever. I would embrace the whole moment out there. Vegas is what made me, so I would be thankful to be back there.