Road to the Draft: Top HBCU prospects suitable for the Silver and Black

Ja'Tyre Carter, OL, Southern University

After picking up over 30 pounds going into his senior season, Carter turned himself into a viable offensive line prospect with a nice skillset that can be coached up. Carter has displayed the necessary strength you need to have on the O-line, but also has exceptional athleticism for someone of his stature.

Carter had legitimate interest from colleges as a basketball player coming out of high school, before committing himself to Southern University and football. As a Jaguar, Carter didn't allow a single sack in three seasons, and was given a 93.2 pass block grade by PFF for his 2021 season.

"Everything is under a microscope when you go to an HBCU," Carter told The Advocate earlier this month. "Everything you do, every little thing. You have to do everything times 100 when you go to a small school, because you're not really getting looked at like that. ... [B]ut if you can show that you can play, they'll have no choice but to come get you."

Carter was given more opportunities to prove himself in the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, running a 5.13 40-yard dash with a 4.9 20-yard shuffle. With the Raiders trying to build up depth at the guard and tackles positions, Carter could be a suitable option with experience playing both in college.