Road to the Draft: Top HBCU prospects suitable for the Silver and Black

Mar 21, 2022 at 03:12 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders organization has found great success with players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Hall of Famers Willie Brown, Art Shell and Jerry Rice are just a few that come to mind.

There's been a recent push to increase the level of national spotlight to overlooked HBCU prospects. In January, the NFL partnered with the Senior Bowl to have the first-ever HBCU Combine. Several NFL legends are also in the process of revamping HBCU football programs – with Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders leading Jackson State to an 11-2 record last season and Heisman winner Eddie George becoming the head coach at Tennessee State University.

After trading their first and second-round picks to the Packers for Davante Adams﻿, the Raiders will be searching for solid players available on Days 2 and 3. With the plethora of talented HBCU players that will be NFL bound this year, here are a few that would be a great fit for the Raiders.

Cobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

Durant has the opportunity to become the next great SC State defender in the league following in the steps of Javon Hargrove and Pro Bowler Darius Leonard.

The cornerback's journey consisted of him going from a walk-on to FCS first team All-American. In December, Durant was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after developing into a lockdown cornerback with 14 pass deflections in his senior season and 12 career interceptions. What has aided Durant in coverage is his blinding speed – evident when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the fifth fastest of all cornerbacks at this year's event.

"Durant might be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said about Durant, who is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. "He plays with good foot quickness and above-average ball skills to attack the throw. He'll be targeted in run support so he will need to be used judiciously.

"Durant profiles as a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting."

Markquese Bell, DB, Florida A&M

Bell is not only one of the best HBCU prospects in this draft class, but perhaps one of the most underrated safeties as well.

He stands out on the tape as a great run-stopping safety, with a 85.3 run-defense grade by PFF in 2021. Bell has prototypical size to play the strong safety position, and has great sideline-to-sideline speed. The Florida A&M product was a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, and became a star player in his three seasons with the Rattlesnakes.

In his first season in Tallahassee, Bell led the MEAC in interceptions (five). He wrapped up his college career with 95 total tackles, five forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception in his senior season. He was selected to the 2021 AP FCS All-American third-team.

"[H]e's known as a hard hitter and a safety that offensive players are cautious of when he enters into their areas," said Jordan Reid of The Draft Network. "At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, scouts are excited to see a safety that has been labeled as a well-rounded option that's able to play both on the roof and in the box.

Bell continued to raise his draft stock at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 36.5" vertical jump.

Ja'Tyre Carter, OL, Southern University

After picking up over 30 pounds going into his senior season, Carter turned himself into a viable offensive line prospect with a nice skillset that can be coached up. Carter has displayed the necessary strength you need to have on the O-line, but also has exceptional athleticism for someone of his stature.

Carter had legitimate interest from colleges as a basketball player coming out of high school, before committing himself to Southern University and football. As a Jaguar, Carter didn't allow a single sack in three seasons, and was given a 93.2 pass block grade by PFF for his 2021 season.

"Everything is under a microscope when you go to an HBCU," Carter told The Advocate earlier this month. "Everything you do, every little thing. You have to do everything times 100 when you go to a small school, because you're not really getting looked at like that. ... [B]ut if you can show that you can play, they'll have no choice but to come get you."

Carter was given more opportunities to prove himself in the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, running a 5.13 40-yard dash with a 4.9 20-yard shuffle. With the Raiders trying to build up depth at the guard and tackles positions, Carter could be a suitable option with experience playing both in college.

"Offensive line prospect with the frame, strength and grit to make a go of it moving from tackle to guard," Zierlan has noted of the o-lineman. "Carter displays some technical savvy in certain areas, but needs much more work to get to where he needs to go."

Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M

The dual-threat quarterbacks in this year's draft class are headlined by Liberty's Malik Willis, who probably will go in the first round. But for someone looking for the same size and skillset that Willis possesses on Day 3, look no further than Aqeel Glass.

The Alabama A&M quarterback may have the last name "Glass," but he plays like he's made of steel. The 6-foot-5, 215 pound prospect not only has the pretty deep ball to get to his receivers, but is also not afraid to run over defenders in his way. Glass was a two-time Deacon Jones Trophy winner, which is awarded annually to the top player from an HBCU. He ended his collegiate career as a Bulldog with 104 passing touchdowns and nearly 11,00 passing yards.

In his senior season, he accumulated 3,568 passing yards with a 36:7 touchdown to interception ratio. He then make a great impression at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, going 9-of-11 with 141 yards and a touchdown.

Glass would make for a solid late-round draft pick or UDFA signing to back up Derek Carr and Garrett Gilbert﻿. The Walter Payton Award finalist could become something special at the next level.

Photos: The Raiders' HBCU Legacy

In honor of Black History Month, we look back on the Raiders who have played for a Historically Black College or University. Not pictured: Willie Williams from Grambling State University (1966), Rod Hill from Kentucky State University (1987) and Victor Jackson from Bowie State University (1987).

T Brandon Parker (2018-present) North Carolina A&T State University
1 / 55

T Brandon Parker (2018-present)

North Carolina A&T State University

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2018) Tennessee State University
2 / 55

DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2018)

Tennessee State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Antonio Hamilton (2016-17) South Carolina State University
3 / 55

DB Antonio Hamilton (2016-17)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
P Marquette King (2013-17) Fort Valley State University
4 / 55

P Marquette King (2013-17)

Fort Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Marshall McFadden (2013) South Carolina State University
5 / 55

LB Marshall McFadden (2013)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Phillip Adams (2012-13) South Carolina State University
6 / 55

DB Phillip Adams (2012-13)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Ron Bartell (2012) Howard University
7 / 55

DB Ron Bartell (2012)

Howard University

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Tyrone Poole (2006) Fort Valley State University
8 / 55

CB Tyrone Poole (2006)

Fort Valley State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Keyon Nash (2004) Albany State University
9 / 55

DB Keyon Nash (2004)

Albany State University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Chad Slaughter (2002-06) Alcorn State University
10 / 55

T Chad Slaughter (2002-06)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Carey Scott (2002-03) Kentucky State University
11 / 55

DB Carey Scott (2002-03)

Kentucky State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Mississippi Valley State University
12 / 55

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Mississippi Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Toby Myles (2000-01) Jackson State University
13 / 55

G/T Toby Myles (2000-01)

Jackson State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Terry Mickens (1998-00) Florida A&M University
14 / 55

WR Terry Mickens (1998-00)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Grady Jackson (1997-2001) Knoxville College
15 / 55

DT Grady Jackson (1997-2001)

Knoxville College

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kevin Johnson (1997) Texas Southern University
16 / 55

DT Kevin Johnson (1997)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Holmes (1997) Jackson State University
17 / 55

G Lester Holmes (1997)

Jackson State University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Marcus Hinton (1995-96) Alcorn State University
18 / 55

TE Marcus Hinton (1995-96)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Albert Lewis (1994-98) Grambling State University
19 / 55

DB Albert Lewis (1994-98)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Alberto White (1994) Texas Southern University
20 / 55

DE Alberto White (1994)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Gerald Perry (1993-95) Southern University
21 / 55

T Gerald Perry (1993-95)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE David Jones (1992) Delaware State University
22 / 55

TE David Jones (1992)

Delaware State University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Derrick Gainer (1992) Florida A&M University
23 / 55

RB Derrick Gainer (1992)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Andrew Glover (1991-96) Grambling State University
24 / 55

TE Andrew Glover (1991-96)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Garry Lewis (1990-91) Alcorn State University
25 / 55

DB Garry Lewis (1990-91)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Dan Land (1989-97) Albany State University
26 / 55

DB Dan Land (1989-97)

Albany State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Eddie Anderson (1987-97) Fort Valley State University
27 / 55

DB Eddie Anderson (1987-97)

Fort Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Malcolm Taylor (1987-88) Tennessee State University
28 / 55

DT Malcolm Taylor (1987-88)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Ricky Williams (1985, 87) Langston University
29 / 55

DB Ricky Williams (1985, 87)

Langston University

Las Vegas Raiders
C/T Dwight Wheeler (1984, 87-88) Tennessee State University
30 / 55

C/T Dwight Wheeler (1984, 87-88)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB James Davis (1982-87) Southern University
31 / 55

DB James Davis (1982-87)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Calvin Muhammad (1982-83) Texas Southern University
32 / 55

WR Calvin Muhammad (1982-83)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Clarence Hawkins (1979) Florida A&M University
33 / 55

RB Clarence Hawkins (1979)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Rufus Bess (1979) South Carolina State University
34 / 55

DB Rufus Bess (1979)

South Carolina State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Charles Philyaw (1976-79) Texas Southern University
35 / 55

DE Charles Philyaw (1976-79)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Hubert Ginn (1976-78) Florida A&M University
36 / 55

RB Hubert Ginn (1976-78)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Henry Lawrence (1974-86) Florida A&M University
37 / 55

T Henry Lawrence (1974-86)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Harold Hart (1976-75, 78) Texas Southern University
38 / 55

RB Harold Hart (1976-75, 78)

Texas Southern University

Ron Riesterer
WR Frank Pitts (1974) Southern University
39 / 55

WR Frank Pitts (1974)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Harold Rice (1971) Tennessee State University
40 / 55

DE Harold Rice (1971)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Alvin Wyatt (1970) Bethune-Cookman University
41 / 55

DB Alvin Wyatt (1970)

Bethune-Cookman University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB George Atkinson (1986-87) Morris Brown College
42 / 55

DB George Atkinson (1986-87)

Morris Brown College

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Nemiah Wilson (1968-74) Grambling State University
43 / 55

DB Nemiah Wilson (1968-74)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Eldridge Dickey (1968-71) Tennessee State University
44 / 55

WR Eldridge Dickey (1968-71)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Al Dotson (1968-70) Grambling State University
45 / 55

DT Al Dotson (1968-70)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE John Eason (1968) Florida A&M University
46 / 55

TE John Eason (1968)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Willie Brown (1967-78) Grambling State University
47 / 55

DB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Grambling State University

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Warren Wells (1967-70) Texas Southern University
48 / 55

WR Warren Wells (1967-70)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Hewritt Dixon (1966-70) Florida A&M University
49 / 55

RB Hewritt Dixon (1966-70)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Richard Jackson (1966) Southern University
50 / 55

LB Richard Jackson (1966)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT David Daniels (1966) Florida A&M University
51 / 55

DT David Daniels (1966)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Carleton Oats (1965-72) Florida A&M University
52 / 55

DT Carleton Oats (1965-72)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Howie Williams (1964-69) Howard University
53 / 55

DB Howie Williams (1964-69)

Howard University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eugene White (1962) Florida A&M University
54 / 55

RB Eugene White (1962)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Riley Morris (1960-62) Florida A&M University
55 / 55

DE Riley Morris (1960-62)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
