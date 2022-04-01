Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Joseph Plotner says:

"4 more years of Mad Maxx."

When you have the chance to lock up homegrown talent that's among the best in the league at their position, you do it. No questions asked.

Since he was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2019, Maxx Crosby has given his all to the organization, including space on his forearm for a tattoo of the shield. Crosby has the most career sacks of any player drafted in 2019, and is coming off a season where he accumulated over 100 quarterback pressures, 10 sacks, a second team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl MVP.

The sky is the limit for the 24-year-old, who Head Coach Josh McDaniels sees as the future franchise superstar of the Silver and Black.

"It's an important position. If you can score or affect the quarterback on defense, those are two really important things to every football team, and obviously Maxx can do that," said McDaniels. "He can affect the quarterback on the other team. The other thing I love about Maxx Crosby is, he's in the building first every day. I'm not sure I know anybody that works any harder at his craft than he does.