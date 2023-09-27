Raiders Mailbag: What's the quarterback situation as team prepares for Chargers?

Vegenzo Peoples from Pennsylvania asks:

"From a defense standpoint, what have you seen from Jakorian Bennett in last three weeks?

I've seen growth from ﻿Jakorian Bennett﻿.

It's not easy being a cornerback in the NFL. It damn sure isn't easy being a rookie cornerback starting in the NFL. The Raiders have depended on the former Maryland Terrapin to do a lot so far, with his speed and intangibles being a strong suit. Opposing quarterbacks have targeted his side a lot through three games, which is not unusual for any rookie cornerback.

But Bennett doesn't give up.

The fourth-round pick has kept his head down with short term memory on plays. Despite wins or losses in coverage, he always seems ready to make the next play. As he's still trying to get acclimated to the pros, he has a talented secondary to help with Nate Hobbs﻿, Marcus Epps﻿, Marcus Peters and Tre’von Moehrig.

"He comes in and prepares really hard every day," McDaniels said of Bennett. "Just doing a really good job of getting into a routine with his body and making sure he's ready to go every day physically, along with mentally. I think he's really been trying to soak in some of the education from guys like Marcus Peters and [Marcus] Epps and those guys that have played a lot of football and understand what it takes. JB has been up to the challenge. He's learning every game.