Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Wenthrop King from Colorado asks:

"With the Raiders getting Jimmy Garoppolo, you think they go for defense with the seventh pick and go for a QB in the second round?"

While it's still undetermined what the Raiders will do with their first-round pick, I believe they'll take the best player available, no matter the position.

With the initial question being about defensive players, there are several guys on that side of the ball that stick out to me. For starters, there's two quality cornerbacks that could be Day 1 starters with Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon. Gonzalez has blazing speed and athleticism to make plays on receivers while Witherspoon is physical and plays with aggression at the line of scrimmage.

Another great defender that could fall in the lap of the Raiders is edge rusher Tyree Wilson. The 6-foot-6, 271-pound lineman from Texas Tech totaled 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in his last two seasons as a Red Raider, earning second-team AP All-American and first-team All Big-12 selections.