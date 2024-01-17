Raiders Mailbag: Will there be any changes to the offense?

Louis Morales from Virginia asks:
"Where do you view the O-line stands in priorities for the draft and free-agency?"
Whether you're the Las Vegas Raiders or one of the other 31 teams in the NFL, the offensive line will always be a priority.
This past season, the Silver and Black ran it back with the majority of their same offensive line from 2022. The notable changes made were Greg Van Roten sliding in at starting right guard, finishing the season with a career-high 77.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and the emergence of 2022 sixth-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. as a swing tackle.
According to PFF, the Raiders tied for the sixth-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating (86.3) in 2023 and were the least-penalized team in the league. That certainly says a lot about the unit's overall discipline and aggressiveness. At the moment, the starting offensive linemen under contract are Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham and Munford. Therefore a lot of change and additions could be made this offseason in the trenches.
Gil Meyers from Delaware asks:
"What will be the plan at running back?"
Josh Jacobs is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year contract before the start of the 2023 season. He has the most rushing yards by a running back in their first five NFL seasons in franchise history (5,545) along with 46 career rushing touchdowns.
While Jacobs' future with the team is uncertain, the Raiders have a lot of promise in Zamir White. The 2022 fourth-rounder from Georgia stepped in for an injured Jacobs in the last four games of the season, rushing for nearly 400 yards in that span. White also became the only player in franchise history to record two 100-yard performances in his first four career starts.
Michael Daughtry from Arizona asks:
"If Michael Penix is available on the board for our first pick, should we pick him?"
It will be a big if as to Penix's availability as the Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.
The Washington standout could easily see himself become a top 10 draft selection in April after leading the Huskies to a national championship game appearance. The 23-year-old quarterback was a Heisman finalist, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards with 36 touchdowns his senior season.
As for Penix's skill set, he seemingly has everything you'd want out of an NFL prospect: a great knack for reading defenses with pinpoint accuracy with the football. While I believe Aidan O'Connell displayed enough progress throughout his rookie season to warrant getting another shot at the starting job, nothing will be off the table for the Raiders.
