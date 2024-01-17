Raiders Mailbag: Will there be any changes to the offense?

Louis Morales from Virginia asks:

"Where do you view the O-line stands in priorities for the draft and free-agency?"

Whether you're the Las Vegas Raiders or one of the other 31 teams in the NFL, the offensive line will always be a priority.

This past season, the Silver and Black ran it back with the majority of their same offensive line from 2022. The notable changes made were Greg Van Roten sliding in at starting right guard, finishing the season with a career-high 77.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and the emergence of 2022 sixth-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. as a swing tackle.