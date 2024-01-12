By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024 at 12:05 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders' 2023 season finished on a high note after topping the Denver Broncos in the regular season finale.

As the team enters the offseason, let's take a look at some of the key numbers behind the Silver and Black's overall performance.

63

When looking at this number, one thing should come to mind and that is the Week 15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 63 points scored are a franchise single-game scoring record, passing the previous record of 59 (vs. Broncos). Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The offense was not the only reason the Raiders put up franchise record numbers, as the defense had a day of their own with Jack Jones recording a pick-six along with a John Jenkins fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Related Links

4

The Silver and Black finished with 4 divisional wins which included the historic win over the Chargers, a Christmas win over the Chiefs in Week 16, and a sweep of the Broncos. The Raiders also ended up second in the division, only behind the Chiefs.

75

The Raiders finished the season with a league-low 75 penalties which was also the lowest in a single season by the Raiders since 1967.

50.4

AJ Cole continued to prove why he is one of the best in the league in his position. The three-time Pro Bowler finished the season with a 50.4 yards per punt average, third-best in the league. His 50.4 gross punting average is also the third-best average in a single season in Raiders history and the best since 2011, just behind Shane Lechler (50.8).

148

Linebacker Robert Spillane was a menace for opposing offenses as he finished with the 10th most tackles across the league. His 148 tackles are a new single-season career high for the linebacker and rank as the second most in a single season in franchise history.

He also tallied six double-digit tackle performances in 2023. His best game was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills with 14 total tackles.

5

The Silver and Black defense brought the excitement. The unit recorded five touchdowns in 2023 for second-most in the NFL and tied for the most in a single season by the Raiders since 2000.

46

The defense also got after the quarterback as they recorded 46 total sacks. The team's 46 total sacks are tied for the 10th most in a single season in franchise history (since 1982).

Of the Raiders' 46 sacks, it's no surprise that Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby led the team with 14.5.

11

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished with 11 passing touchdowns to rank fourth in Raiders history among quarterbacks in their first 10 career starts. Within those 10 starts he also finished the season with an 85.1 passer rating.

1,114

Wide receiver Davante Adams closed out the season with 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 103 receptions. This is Adams' fourth consecutive season with 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards.

16

Jakobi Meyers had some fun mixing up positions this year.

In Week 15, No. 16 connected with Davante Adams for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Meyers ended the season with eight receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to become just the third player in Raiders history to record a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a single season.

Future Opponents: 2024

Preview the Raiders' 2024 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: January 7, 2024
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2024

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: November 26, 2023
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: November 26, 2023

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: December 14, 2023
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 14, 2023

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Last meeting at home: September 30, 2018
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Last meeting at home: September 30, 2018

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons Last meeting at home: September 18, 2016
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Last meeting at home: September 18, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers Last meeting at home: November 27, 2016
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

Last meeting at home: November 27, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Last meeting at home: September 24, 2023
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last meeting at home: September 24, 2023

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Last meeting at home: December 15, 2019
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last meeting at home: December 15, 2019

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: September 10, 2023
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: September 10, 2023

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: December 25, 2023
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: December 25, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 1, 2023
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 1, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Last meeting at Cincinnati: January 15, 2022
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Last meeting at Cincinnati: January 15, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last meeting at Tampa Bay: October 30, 2016
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last meeting at Tampa Bay: October 30, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens Last meeting at Baltimore: November 25, 2018
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Last meeting at Baltimore: November 25, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: October 30, 2022
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: October 30, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at Miami: November 19, 2023
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at Miami: November 19, 2023

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at Los Angeles: December 8, 2022
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at Los Angeles: December 8, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Raiders wrap up their season with a victory against Denver

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Raiders' season finale. 
news

By the Numbers: Defense led the way to top the Chiefs in Week 16

Take a look at a few of the key numbers from Week 16. 
news

By The Numbers: Looking back at the stats from the Raiders' outstanding Thursday performance

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Week 15 win over the Chargers.
news

By the Numbers: A look at the Raiders' top performers at the bye week

The numbers show high productivity in all three phases from the Silver and Black this season.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders top the Jets to earn back-to-back wins

Take a look a few key numbers behind the Raiders' Week 10 primetime win against the Jets. 
news

By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the Giants.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders stamp another win after a successful outing against the Patriots 

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 21-17 victory over New England. 
news

By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-13 primetime win over the Packers.
news

By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

The tale of the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-16 win over their AFC West opponent.
news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

A few impressive numbers and statistics that showcase the Raiders' 2023 free agents signings. 
news

By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Breaking down the top statistics that impacted the Raiders' 2022 season.

Latest Content

video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 7: Believe | 2023 Season

Jan 12, 2024

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.
news

By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Take a look at some of the important numbers as we recap the Silver and Black's season.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Jan 12, 2024

Both Cole and Crosby received their second career All-Pro nods.
video

Highlights: Jakobi Meyers' top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Watch wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Three Key Plays: A look back at the Raiders' most impactful plays of the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Breaking down significant plays from the offense, defense and special teams.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Legacy High School vs. Bonanza High School

Jan 11, 2024

Legacy High School hosted Bonanza High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
audio

Offseason housekeeping, Reserve/Future contracts, plus best of 2023 season interviews | UFR

Jan 11, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal lays out the 2024 offseason for the Silver and Black and dives into the 15 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Jack Jones does all his handshakes while mic'd up vs. Broncos: 'I just threw away a pick!'

Jan 11, 2024

Go on the field with cornerback Jack Jones as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 18 win against the Denver Broncos.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Watch quarterback Aidan O'Connell's top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions following the end of the 2023 regular season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Jan 10, 2024

The Raiders visited Legacy High School to hype the team up for their matchup this week.
video

Real Raiders at heart feat. Ice Cube, CC Sabathia and Tinashe | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with rapper/actor Ice Cube, World Series Champion CC Sabathia and singer Tinashe on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
View All
Advertising