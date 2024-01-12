By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

The Raiders' 2023 season finished on a high note after topping the Denver Broncos in the regular season finale.
As the team enters the offseason, let's take a look at some of the key numbers behind the Silver and Black's overall performance.
63
When looking at this number, one thing should come to mind and that is the Week 15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 63 points scored are a franchise single-game scoring record, passing the previous record of 59 (vs. Broncos). Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The offense was not the only reason the Raiders put up franchise record numbers, as the defense had a day of their own with Jack Jones recording a pick-six along with a John Jenkins fumble recovery for a touchdown.
4
The Silver and Black finished with 4 divisional wins which included the historic win over the Chargers, a Christmas win over the Chiefs in Week 16, and a sweep of the Broncos. The Raiders also ended up second in the division, only behind the Chiefs.
75
The Raiders finished the season with a league-low 75 penalties which was also the lowest in a single season by the Raiders since 1967.
50.4
AJ Cole continued to prove why he is one of the best in the league in his position. The three-time Pro Bowler finished the season with a 50.4 yards per punt average, third-best in the league. His 50.4 gross punting average is also the third-best average in a single season in Raiders history and the best since 2011, just behind Shane Lechler (50.8).
148
Linebacker Robert Spillane was a menace for opposing offenses as he finished with the 10th most tackles across the league. His 148 tackles are a new single-season career high for the linebacker and rank as the second most in a single season in franchise history.
He also tallied six double-digit tackle performances in 2023. His best game was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills with 14 total tackles.
5
The Silver and Black defense brought the excitement. The unit recorded five touchdowns in 2023 for second-most in the NFL and tied for the most in a single season by the Raiders since 2000.
46
The defense also got after the quarterback as they recorded 46 total sacks. The team's 46 total sacks are tied for the 10th most in a single season in franchise history (since 1982).
Of the Raiders' 46 sacks, it's no surprise that Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby led the team with 14.5.
11
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished with 11 passing touchdowns to rank fourth in Raiders history among quarterbacks in their first 10 career starts. Within those 10 starts he also finished the season with an 85.1 passer rating.
1,114
Wide receiver Davante Adams closed out the season with 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 103 receptions. This is Adams' fourth consecutive season with 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards.
16
Jakobi Meyers had some fun mixing up positions this year.
In Week 15, No. 16 connected with Davante Adams for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Meyers ended the season with eight receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to become just the third player in Raiders history to record a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a single season.
Preview the Raiders' 2024 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.