Malcolm Koonce identified as an 'unsung hero' for the Raiders in 2023

"Used sparingly in his first two years, Koonce was stuck in a rotation early in the season, but the Raiders finally gave him more snaps down the stretch, and Koonce blasted off," wrote Patra. "He racked up 8.0 sacks, all coming after Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach in Week 9. He also added 36 pressures in that span, giving him 51 on the season, and he finished second on the team in both categories, behind Crosby. For his career entering 2023, the former third-round pick had generated nine total pressures. ... Now it's on Koonce to prove the impressive end-of-the-season run was not a blip on the radar."