Mark Davis inducted into Nevada Business Hall of Fame

Raiders Owner Mark Davis was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition for his role in bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas and helping establish the city as a major sports market, as well as his leadership of the Las Vegas Aces, which has become one of the most successful franchises in professional sports.
Davis was inducted alongside Dr. Miriam Adelson with more than 400 business and civic leaders in attendance for the evening ceremony.
The Nevada Business Hall of Fame, established in 2002, celebrates the outstanding individuals who have not only shaped Nevada's economic landscape but also enriched its communities. Each inductee embodies the very essence of Nevada's entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrating innovation, resilience, unwavering dedication and an impact that resonates far beyond their industries.
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