Maxx Crosby talks about his commitment to the game and refining his craft on The Pat McAfee Show

Now having just finished up his third season in the Silver and Black, the Pro Bowl defensive end has proven himself as a dominant force on the line, as well as a leader in his first year named a team captain. He credits his success to a change in mentality and becoming sober on his way to wanting to put his best on the field.

"After my second year, I was far from happy with where I was," he said. "I felt like I was doing well and doing some good things, but I knew I wasn't the complete player I know I could be. Going into that offseason, I had to get surgery – get my shoulder fixed, my hand fixed.

"I just fully committed from meal prep to extra work to being the first in the building in the Raiders facility from the start of the offseason all the way to the end of the year. ... I feel like nobody outworked me and that's kind of my new formula."

But Crosby is just getting started.

He's gotten to know many of the stalwarts in the pass-rush game, including Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones and Von Miller, picking their brains for anything he can learn to take his game to the next level.

At his first Pro Bowl this past year, he got the chance to be around the league's elite talent, even getting to know the NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt – a player he hopes to emulate and an award he hopes to win himself in the future.

"I've got a responsibility to the whole fan base. I feel like I'm just getting started of where I can be," Crosby said. "I want to be a Hall of Famer. I want to be one of the guys that you look back and you think about all-time Raider greats, I want to be one of those guys.