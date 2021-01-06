Maxx Crosby wins Special Teams Player of the Week after two blocked field goals

Jan 06, 2021 at 11:38 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
ErETIV0UUAEtoL8

Maxx Crosby finished his sophomore campaign on an undeniable high note.

The second-year defensive end blocked two field goals — including the potential game-winner — in the Raiders' dramatic Week 17 win over the Broncos.

Now, the effort has earned Crosby AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Stat line: Recorded two blocked field goals in the Raiders' Week 17 victory over the Denver Broncos. Crosby also posted four tackles, including two for loss, and one sack in the contest in addition to his two blocked field goals.

  • With nine seconds remaining in the contest and leading by just one point, Crosby blocked what would have been a game-winning 63-yard FG attempt by Denver Broncos K Brandon McManus.
  • His two blocked kicks were the most in the NFL in Week 17.
  • His two blocked field goals were tied for the most in a single game this season. Crosby is one of two players to record two blocked kicks in a single game this season.
  • His two blocked kicks mark just the 14th time since at least 2000 that a player has recorded two in a single game.
  • His two blocked kicks are tied for the most by a player in a single game since at least 2000. It marks just the second time since 2015 that a player has blocked two kicks in a single game.
  • Crosby is just the second Raiders player since at least 2000 to record two blocked kicks in a single game, joining Hall of Fame finalist Richard Seymour (2011).

Top Shots: Best of 2020 - Part I

Take a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' photo department's favorite images of 2020.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at Valley of Fire State Park.
1 / 105

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at Valley of Fire State Park.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 105

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 105

Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
5 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis makes an announcement to the team before practice at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis makes an announcement to the team before practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) after practice at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) after practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle on the field for practice.
14 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
15 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
16 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
17 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
18 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
19 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 105

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
21 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
22 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
23 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
24 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium during sunset.
25 / 105

A view of Allegiant Stadium during sunset.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
26 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 105

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
28 / 105

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
29 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
30 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
31 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
32 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
33 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
34 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
35 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
36 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
37 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
38 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
39 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.
40 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Sixty lights are illuminated at Allegiant Stadium to pay tribute to the victims of October 1, 2017.
41 / 105

Sixty lights are illuminated at Allegiant Stadium to pay tribute to the victims of October 1, 2017.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
42 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
43 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
44 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
50 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
51 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
52 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
53 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at a press conference after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
54 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at a press conference after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
55 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
56 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
57 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
58 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
59 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
60 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 105

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
63 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up the team in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up the team in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 105

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
78 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
79 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
80 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with Darren Waller after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
81 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with Darren Waller after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
82 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
83 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
84 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
85 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
86 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
88 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
89 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
90 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
91 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
92 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special team returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 105

The Las Vegas Raiders special team returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
100 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
101 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
102 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
103 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
104 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
105 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coors Light launches campaign to support Tom Flores' Hall of Fame bid

The company is pledging its support behind 'a chill legend's road to the Hall,' a play on Flores' iconic nickname 'Iceman.'
news

Raiders sign Liam McCullough to Reserve/Future contract

The Raiders have signed LS Liam McCullough to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Charles Woodson, Richard Seymour named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The two former Raiders join Tom Flores just a step away from football's greatest honor.
news

Raiders sign 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Tuesday.

Advertising