Maxx Crosby wins Special Teams Player of the Week after two blocked field goals

Maxx Crosby finished his sophomore campaign on an undeniable high note.
The second-year defensive end blocked two field goals — including the potential game-winner — in the Raiders' dramatic Week 17 win over the Broncos.
Now, the effort has earned Crosby AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Stat line: Recorded two blocked field goals in the Raiders' Week 17 victory over the Denver Broncos. Crosby also posted four tackles, including two for loss, and one sack in the contest in addition to his two blocked field goals.
- With nine seconds remaining in the contest and leading by just one point, Crosby blocked what would have been a game-winning 63-yard FG attempt by Denver Broncos K Brandon McManus.
- His two blocked kicks were the most in the NFL in Week 17.
- His two blocked field goals were tied for the most in a single game this season. Crosby is one of two players to record two blocked kicks in a single game this season.
- His two blocked kicks mark just the 14th time since at least 2000 that a player has recorded two in a single game.
- His two blocked kicks are tied for the most by a player in a single game since at least 2000. It marks just the second time since 2015 that a player has blocked two kicks in a single game.
- Crosby is just the second Raiders player since at least 2000 to record two blocked kicks in a single game, joining Hall of Fame finalist Richard Seymour (2011).
