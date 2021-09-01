Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

"I've been here three years and it's kind of been fun to see the evolution of both the draft picks and the college free agents, and what you're trying to do in free agency," said Mayock. "I think from a draft pick perspective it's been kind of fun – because again Year 3 for me – to kind of look back to '19 and see who's become leaders on this team. To see some of those guys – even on the third day of the 2019 draft – guys like Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow. All three of those guys are leaders now. ... That class has kind of grown up and to me, that's fun. Seeing them in Year 3, they're growing into men now.