Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

Sep 01, 2021 at 04:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The NFL is a moving and shaking league. Fortunately, the Raiders have a general manager who knows how to adjust on the fly in Mike Mayock.

Honestly, Mayock has had no choice but to adjust on the fly for the past 18 months.

After the initial 53-man roster was released Tuesday, the team is moving forward into the future with a team consisting mainly of their past three draft classes, including each of the 2021 draft picks making the 53-man roster or practice squad. Mayock and the team have dealt with a large amount of adversity amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the 2020 draft class not having a full offseason.

"Last year for me was a little different," Mayock told the media Wednesday. "I was frustrated because I felt in our system, on both sides of the ball, it's tough on young guys. The volume is tough – especially on offense – it's tough. So no offseason camp was brutal, managing COVID was hard.

"This year, back to kind of normal, and I'm fired up. And it's part of A) being back to normal and B) just the accumulation of three years."

Mayock has taken great pride in seeing the team he's helped build develop, describing this roster as "a jigsaw puzzle."

"I've been here three years and it's kind of been fun to see the evolution of both the draft picks and the college free agents, and what you're trying to do in free agency," said Mayock. "I think from a draft pick perspective it's been kind of fun – because again Year 3 for me – to kind of look back to '19 and see who's become leaders on this team. To see some of those guys – even on the third day of the 2019 draft – guys like Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow. All three of those guys are leaders now. ... That class has kind of grown up and to me, that's fun. Seeing them in Year 3, they're growing into men now.

"Last year's group took a little bit of a step up this year in camp with the two first-round picks. [Henry] Ruggs came in a little bit [of] a different guy, you can feel his speed more than last year. [Damon] Arnette, I like the way he's approached this camp and I think Casey Hayward has been a really steady influence on him. Bryan Edwards, everybody's excited about him. John Simpson is playing his tail off. I think one of the cool stories of this camp is Amik [Robertson]. Amik looks like the guy we saw back two years ago in college, both inside and outside."

Related Links

The Raiders went 2-1 this preseason and saw a lot of young guys step up to contribute in big ways. There's a lot of pressure on Mayock and Gruden coming off a 8-8 season and barely missing the playoffs. Mayock made it clear that he's not running away from that pressure though. He believes the team he's helped construct can do great things.

"My dad used to say, 'Don't worry about whether or not the horse is blind, just load the freaking truck,' and that's where we are. We've assembled 53 players. We think we're going to be a pretty good football team. We're not hiding from expectations. I think Jon and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt about that. You guys are all going to put that in your headlines, and I understand it. That's what the expectation is.

"We think we've done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position, and we got to take care of business."

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 52 players on the Silver and Black's current roster. (Last updated Tuesday, August 31)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 52

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 52

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Nick Bowers
3 / 52

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
4 / 52

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
5 / 52

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
6 / 52

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
7 / 52

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
8 / 52

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake
9 / 52

RB Kenyan Drake

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
10 / 52

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
11 / 52

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
12 / 52

S Tyree Gillespie

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Denzelle Good
13 / 52

G Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
14 / 52

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
15 / 52

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs
16 / 52

CB Nate Hobbs

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito
17 / 52

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
18 / 52

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
19 / 52

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
20 / 52

C Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
21 / 52

DT Quinton Jefferson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
22 / 52

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
23 / 52

DE Malcolm Koonce

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
24 / 52

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
25 / 52

OL Alex Leatherwood

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
26 / 52

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
27 / 52

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
28 / 52

C Nick Martin

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Gerald McCoy
29 / 52

DT Gerald McCoy

Bill Feig/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller
30 / 52

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig
31 / 52

S Tre'von Moehrig

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau
32 / 52

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
33 / 52

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.
34 / 52

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
35 / 52

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
36 / 52

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
37 / 52

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
38 / 52

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
39 / 52

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
40 / 52

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Darius Philon
41 / 52

DT Darius Philon

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
42 / 52

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
43 / 52

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
44 / 52

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
45 / 52

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
46 / 52

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
47 / 52

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
48 / 52

WR Willie Snead IV

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
49 / 52

S Roderic Teamer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas
50 / 52

DT Solomon Thomas

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
51 / 52

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
52 / 52

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down his thoughts on the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.
news

Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

With the regular season around the corner, take a look at some of the best highlights from the Silver and Black's three preseason games.
news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

The Silver and Black's reserves got plenty of run in the 34-10 loss in Santa Clara.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Despite the Raiders being down 20-3, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson are making plays against the 49ers.
news

Coach Gruden looking to 'finish this evaluation process' with last preseason game

This Sunday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers will give the Raiders one last look at a few players before the regular season starts.
news

Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

The Raiders will look to go undefeated in the 2021 preseason as they finish out the preseason slate at Levi's Stadium against San Francisco.
news

Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The two coordinators will use the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers to make some vital roster decisions.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tyree Gillespie

The fourth-round draft pick describes how he's tried to be a "big sponge" over the course of Raiders Training Camp and preseason.
news

Tanner Muse, Divine Deablo taking on next men up mentality in linebackers room

The two safety-to-linebacker converts could see a big role in the Raiders defense due to injuries to the corps.
Advertising