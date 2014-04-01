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More on Carlos Rogers

Apr 01, 2014 at 02:10 AM
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Photo by Tony Gonzales

The Oakland Raiders signed CB Carlos Rogers Monday afternoon. The veteran defensive back joins the Silver and Black after six seasons with the Washington Redskins and three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He has accumulated 445 tackles, 106 passes defensed, 17 interceptions for 374 return yards and two touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

The Augusta, Ga.,-native was a First-Team All-America selection, the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award as a senior at Auburn University. His college success was rewarded with a first round (9th overall) selection in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Redskins.

Rogers was fairly consistent throughout the first nine years of his career, except for 2007 when he was limited to seven games due to injury. His most productive season came in 2011, earning Rogers a spot in the 2012 Pro Bowl. He tallied 43 tackles, 40 solo, 18 passes defensed and six interceptions returned for a total of 106 yards and a touchdown. He was also named AP Second-Team All-Pro.

In 2013, Rogers played in and started all 16 games and totaled 47 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions.

Now, heading into the 10th year of his career, Rogers joins fellow former 49ers defensive back Tarell Brown in the Raiders secondary. "It's going to be fun," said Rogers. "We're two older guys that can bring experience, can bring leadership, can bring a lot of stuff to the table. I've played in a lot of different defenses and it's not hard to come over here and learn this defense and this terminology. We were a big part of the puzzle that turned San Francisco's defense around, so hopefully we can translate that over here and be even better."

The Raiders have added a number of proven veterans on both offense and defense during free agency. "Yes, that was a big part of it. I have been watching the progress of a lot of teams. The Raiders have been one of the teams that have been more active in the offseason, trying to turn things around. I see where this team is going and it wasn't hard to come here and finalize the deal," said Rogers. "Especially playing with Tarell and I have been good friends with Charles Woodson since I've been in college, it was easier to come here and play with them."

Rogers spent his first nine years in different color red uniforms and is looking forward to starting year 10 fresh wearing the Silver and Black. "I like this Black and Silver…there's just something with that uniform," said Rogers. "You look good and you'll play good in it."

He's ready to make an impact in 2014.  "We're going ot change this thing around and the Raider Nation needs that."

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