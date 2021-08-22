Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

Hobbs' teammate Tanner Muse echoed Gruden's statements on what the rookie brings to the Raiders.

"He's fast, physical and just a ballhawk," Muse said. "You seem him just flying around, he's special for sure."

The 22-year-old's performance against the Rams followed up a standout one against the Seahawks last week where he delivered a punishing sack on quarterback Geno Smith for an 8-yard loss in the first quarter. Hobbs was close to adding another sack to his stats Saturday night, but didn't quite make it — a play he felt he should've made and will learn from going into the regular season.

"I feel like trying to be a pro at what I do," Hobbs said. "If I'm a professional, I can't keep making the same mistakes. At the end of the day, this is something they're trusting me to do and paying me to do. So I feel if I'm a pro I can't make the same mistakes. You're gonna make mistakes as a rookie. ... Don't let it be the same one."

Hobbs finished the night with four combined tackles, two passes defensed and of course, the interception. While it was a strong showing from a player new to the NFL, he stayed humble about his on-field success.

"I don't think I really surprised myself. I knew deep down inside, I knew I could compete at this level," Hobbs said. "It's just amazing to see the opportunity I've gotten because a lot of people don't get this opportunity so i just thank God every day for the opportunities. I just try to make the most of it."