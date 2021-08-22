Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

Aug 21, 2021 at 11:58 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Saturday night is a night ﻿Nate Hobbs won't ever forget.

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.

His biggest play came in the third quarter when Hobbs leapt up over receiver TuTu Atwell to grab an interception and shift momentum back to the Silver and Black. Hobbs said postgame that he saw it coming, climbed up and just tried his best to do what's asked of him on the field.

"Crazy. Something I'll never forget," Hobbs said. "I feel like I'm gaining the coaches' trust. And they trusted me to play multiple spots. I feel like when guys go down, they can throw me at corner to fill in. It's all about gaining their trust."

The defensive play led to a drive that ended in a field goal to tie the game and also led to the fifth-round draft pick being awarded a "well-deserved" game ball by Head Coach Jon Gruden.

"I'm really proud of him. I'm really excited to see what he does in his future," Gruden said postgame. "We tried to summarize him a couple days ago: He has the 'it factor.'

"He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football, eats it up, and he's one of the energizers of our defense. He's walked in here and given us a lot of skills that we can utilize certainly."

Related Links

Hobbs' teammate Tanner Muse echoed Gruden's statements on what the rookie brings to the Raiders.

"He's fast, physical and just a ballhawk," Muse said. "You seem him just flying around, he's special for sure."

The 22-year-old's performance against the Rams followed up a standout one against the Seahawks last week where he delivered a punishing sack on quarterback Geno Smith for an 8-yard loss in the first quarter. Hobbs was close to adding another sack to his stats Saturday night, but didn't quite make it — a play he felt he should've made and will learn from going into the regular season.

"I feel like trying to be a pro at what I do," Hobbs said. "If I'm a professional, I can't keep making the same mistakes. At the end of the day, this is something they're trusting me to do and paying me to do. So I feel if I'm a pro I can't make the same mistakes. You're gonna make mistakes as a rookie. ... Don't let it be the same one."

Hobbs finished the night with four combined tackles, two passes defensed and of course, the interception. While it was a strong showing from a player new to the NFL, he stayed humble about his on-field success.

"I don't think I really surprised myself. I knew deep down inside, I knew I could compete at this level," Hobbs said. "It's just amazing to see the opportunity I've gotten because a lot of people don't get this opportunity so i just thank God every day for the opportunities. I just try to make the most of it."

"The way my mama raised me, I was raised to be humble."

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 132

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
105 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
107 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
108 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
110 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
112 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
113 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
114 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
115 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
116 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
117 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
118 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
119 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
120 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
122 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
123 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
124 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
125 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
126 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
130 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
131 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
132 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
news

Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field to face off against the Los Angeles Rams after two joint practices together. 
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Raiders offense looks more aggressive Day 2 of joint practice with Rams

The Silver and Black's offense is continuing to trend upward going into Saturday's preseason game in Los Angeles.
news

Social Reactions: The Raiders are locked in for preseason game vs. Rams

The competitive juices continued to flow Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Hunter Renfrow shines bright in joint practice with the Rams

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down the best of what he saw during the Silver and Black's Wednesday's engagement with Los Angeles.
news

Quick Hits: Derek Carr, the Raiders brought 'a gameday mentality' into joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Derek Carr is enjoying the chance to compete at a high level against the Rams.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tre'von Moehrig

The second-round pick out of TCU details what it was like to take the field for the first time in the Raiders' preseason game against the Seahawks.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller is still Darren Waller

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few notable observations from the Raiders' practice before they head out to Los Angeles.
news

Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Here are some of the best soundbites from Saturday's media availability following the Raiders' 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win of the preseason, 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
Advertising