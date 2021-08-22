Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Aug 21, 2021 at 08:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big Hit Hobbs

For the second straight week, the rookie cornerback is putting himself on the map.

Nate Hobbs has not disappointed in SoFi Stadium, flying to the ball every chance he gets. The Illinois product has made a series of plays to get the Raiders defense off the field, including a monstrous hit in the first quarter for a tackle for loss. He was also close to getting another sack that resulted in forcing a Bryce Perkins incomplete pass.

The young nickel cornerback is poised to continue to make plays in the second half.

A bit of sloppiness in Los Angeles

The biggest category the Raiders are beating the Rams in isn't quite statistical. It's in discipline.

The Rams have shot themselves in the foot for most of the night against the Raiders with an obsessive amount of penalties committed. Los Angeles has over 50 penalty yards in comparison to the Raiders' 30 penalty yards.

The Rams have kept themselves in the game despite the amount of penalties. However, if they continue that way the second half, it will only benefit the Silver and Black in picking up a win on the road.

Turnovers kill

Despite the defense starting the game with three straight stops, the Rams are staying in the game in part to winning the turnover battle in the first half.

Nathan Peterman threw an interception in the second quarter that set up the Rams to tie the score. The interception also shifted the momentum from the Raiders side, which they held the majority of the game up to that point.

The Rams have forced one turnover to the Raiders none. It's imperative the Raiders hold onto the ball in the second half. It also wouldn't hurt if they forced a couple of turnovers themselves on defense. Javin White came close to getting a couple of interceptions in the first half.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 132

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
105 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
107 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
108 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
110 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
112 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
113 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
114 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
115 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
116 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
117 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
118 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
119 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
120 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
122 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
123 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
124 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
125 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
126 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
130 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
131 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
132 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
Advertising