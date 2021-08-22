Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Big Hit Hobbs
For the second straight week, the rookie cornerback is putting himself on the map.
Nate Hobbs has not disappointed in SoFi Stadium, flying to the ball every chance he gets. The Illinois product has made a series of plays to get the Raiders defense off the field, including a monstrous hit in the first quarter for a tackle for loss. He was also close to getting another sack that resulted in forcing a Bryce Perkins incomplete pass.
The young nickel cornerback is poised to continue to make plays in the second half.
A bit of sloppiness in Los Angeles
The biggest category the Raiders are beating the Rams in isn't quite statistical. It's in discipline.
The Rams have shot themselves in the foot for most of the night against the Raiders with an obsessive amount of penalties committed. Los Angeles has over 50 penalty yards in comparison to the Raiders' 30 penalty yards.
The Rams have kept themselves in the game despite the amount of penalties. However, if they continue that way the second half, it will only benefit the Silver and Black in picking up a win on the road.
Turnovers kill
Despite the defense starting the game with three straight stops, the Rams are staying in the game in part to winning the turnover battle in the first half.
Nathan Peterman threw an interception in the second quarter that set up the Rams to tie the score. The interception also shifted the momentum from the Raiders side, which they held the majority of the game up to that point.
The Rams have forced one turnover to the Raiders none. It's imperative the Raiders hold onto the ball in the second half. It also wouldn't hurt if they forced a couple of turnovers themselves on defense. Javin White came close to getting a couple of interceptions in the first half.
