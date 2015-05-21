NFL.com's 2015 Raiders Projected Starters

The team breaks down the huddle following practice.
The Raiders are in the midst of their offseason program and just under four months away from the start of the 2015 regular season, but it's never too early to speculate who could be starting for the Silver and Black when they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Actually, it's WAY too early, but hey, why not?
Here's NFL.com's projected 2015 starters entirely way too early:
|Offense
|Defense
|QB Derek Carr
|DE Justin Tuck
|RB Latavius Murray
|DT Justin Ellis
|FB Marcel Reece
|DT Dan Williams
|WR1 Amari Cooper
|DE Mario Edwards Jr.
|WR2 Michael Crabtree
|OLB Khalil Mack
|TE Mychal Rivera
|MLB Curtis Lofton
|LT Donald Penn
|OLB Sio Moore
|LG Gabe Jackson
|CB1 DJ Hayden
|C Rodney Hudson
|CB2 TJ Carrie
|RG Jon Feliciano
|SS Charles Woodson
|RT Austin Howard
|FS Nate Allen