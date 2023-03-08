5 from the Combine: Who caught Bucky Brooks' eye at Lucas Oil Stadium?

The most natural passer in the 2023 class put on a show in front of a legion of coaches and scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Stroud dazzled with his pinpoint accuracy on various throws at various ranges throughout the workout. In addition, the Ohio State product displayed the refined mechanics and footwork that routinely translate into high-level performance and production from the position. With scouts also raving about Stroud's football IQ and quiet confidence, the aspiring QB1 has a chance to move up the charts following his strong performance in Indianapolis.