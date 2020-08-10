Nick Kwiatkoski is prepared to wear the green dot: 'It's something that I'm used to'

Aug 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Nick Kwiatkoski isn't a stranger to wearing the green dot, but for the first time in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker will be asked to do it full-time.

The former Chicago Bear was the first player the Silver and Black signed this offseason and despite offers from several other teams, the Raiders' rich history proved to be a selling point for Kwiatkoski, in addition to the opportunity he's been given.

For years, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and the Raiders' front office have tried to get the right pieces in place, but acquiring premier linebackers has been challenging until now. With Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton in the mix, Guenther finally has two athletic linebackers capable of communicating his system effectively, which will fall heavily on the shoulders of Kwiatkoski.

"I did it a bunch in Chicago," Kwiatkoski said Monday when asked about being assigned the green dot. "Off and on in the time that I was there, so it's something that I'm used to, but just for here I'm working on communicating with Cory [Littleton] — he's right next to me, helping him with calls. Just overall communication with the defense, we lost a lot of time in spring and that's a big part of what I'm trying to do on the field right now."

Picking up a new scheme is an undertaking all its own, but communicating it to the players around Kwiatkoski can only improve with on-field reps, which have been hard to come by during the pandemic. The familiarity with one another will come with time, time that the Raiders and teams around the league don't have.

Throughout the offseason, the coaching staff has tried to get the newcomers up to speed with extensive Zoom meetings, but nothing can replicate live practices. In the early going, the defense has gelled well in training camp, but the work is far from over. Fortunately, the team has a pair of experienced players in the middle of the defense. While Guenther will communicate through Kwiatkoski, Littleton will serve an integral role as well, and the former West Virginia Mountaineer is thrilled to work alongside him.

"I'm excited to play with him," he said. "I got the chance to play against him last year [in Chicago], seeing him now, he's athletic and an all-around linebacker. He does a lot of things well and I'm excited to play next to him."

Building chemistry with his new teammates is imperative, but so is establishing a relationship with his coach. It's odd to think that a handful of players weren't able to formally meet their new coaching staff in-person for months on end, but in the time Kwiatkoski has been around Guenther, the duo has gotten off to a great start.

"First impression is great, like I said in spring," Kwiatkoski told reporters. "I love the way he coaches, the scheme, everything is great. Now, I actually get to meet him in person and be on the field with him — he's been great. Just kind of putting a lot of things in, in a short amount of time. Barring the situation, so far, it's been awesome."

Guenther's zone-based 4-3 scheme is different than what Kwiatkoski ran in Chuck Pagano's 3-4 base defense last year, but he seems more than up to the task of running the Raiders' defense in 2020 and beyond.

Related Content

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'
news

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'

Jason Witten has played for some noteworthy coaches during his 16 seasons in the NFL, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, but none possess the personality of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

UDFA Javin White is making the most of his opportunity, despite facing unprecedented odds

Without padded practices and the opportunity to make an impression during the preseason, the batch of 2020 undrafted free agents is posed with an unfavorable matchup when it comes to making a 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Derek Carr offers high praise for Bryan Edwards: 'He reminds me of Davante Adams'

If anyone knows Davante Adams' playstyle, it's Carr after spending two college seasons together, and to hear him compare one of his newest weapons to the Packers' star speaks volumes.
OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback
news

OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback

Don't be surprised to see the former Kentucky Wildcat line up under center for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros
news

Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros

Henry Ruggs III y Josh Jacobs continúan compañerismo en Vegas.
Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates
news

Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has a rapport with Josh Jacobs, but he feels comfortable going to any of his new teammates for help.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

During his media availability Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach, Jon Gruden, credited Marcus Mariota's ability to pick up the offense and apply it quickly.
Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season
news

Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season

For the first time in months, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media via Zoom, and he had a lot to say.
Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp
news

Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp

Adjusting to the terminology and speed of the NFL level requires time, but time isn't a luxury the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class has.
Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice
news

Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice

The Silver and Black were back on the field Thursday, with a pair of very distinguished guests in the house too.
Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1

The Silver and Black officially kicked off Training Camp 2018 Friday afternoon, and the defense enjoyed a nice day at the office.

Advertising