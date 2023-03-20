Raiders sign TE O.J. Howard

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent O.J. Howard, the club announced Monday.

Howard, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end, joins the Raiders after one season with the Houston Texans. Originally a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the 2017 NFL Draft, Howard spent five seasons with the club (2017-21). He has appeared in 74 career games with 60 starts, totaling 129 receptions for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Last season, Howard recorded 10 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He set career highs in 2019 with 34 receptions and 459 receiving yards.