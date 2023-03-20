Raiders sign TE O.J. Howard

Mar 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
OJHoward_032023

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent O.J. Howard, the club announced Monday.

Howard, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end, joins the Raiders after one season with the Houston Texans. Originally a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the 2017 NFL Draft, Howard spent five seasons with the club (2017-21). He has appeared in 74 career games with 60 starts, totaling 129 receptions for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Last season, Howard recorded 10 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He set career highs in 2019 with 34 receptions and 459 receiving yards.

A native of Prattville, Ala., Howard played collegiately at Alabama, appearing in 57 games with 37 starts and posting 114 receptions for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns.

HowardSigning_032023

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DL Jordan Willis

Originally a third-round selection (73rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Willis joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22).

news

Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts.

news

Raiders re-sign FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson enters his second season with the Silver and Black after spending his first three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019-21).

news

Raiders re-sign C Hroniss Grasu

Grasu, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound center rejoins the Raiders and enters his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Raiders sign LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Bobenmoyer joins the Raiders after playing three seasons for the Denver Broncos, seeing action in 46 career games and posting 11 special teams tackles (six solo) with one fumble recovery.

news

Raiders re-sign LB Curtis Bolton

Bolton played in a career-high 10 games in 2022, appearing primarily on special teams and recording five tackles.

news

Raiders re-sign DT Jerry Tillery

Tillery rejoins the Silver and Black after being claimed via waivers by the club last season, where he appeared in eight games with four starts and recorded 10 tackles (eight).

news

Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

In 57 games with the 49ers, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 99.2 with 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. As the 49ers' starter, he had a 38-17 record and won four of his six playoff games.

news

Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson rejoins the Raiders after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he saw action in 16 games with four starts and recorded 28 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign WR Phillip Dorsett

A former first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft, Dorsett has played in 92 career games with 19 starts and totaled 151 receptions for 2,001 yards (13.3 avg.) with 12 touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has appeared in 60 career games with 39 starts and totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.

Advertising