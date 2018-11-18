Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 11 at Arizona Cardinals

Nov 18, 2018 at 11:34 AM
2018InactivesWeek11_2560x1440

The Oakland Raiders have made it to Arizona for the team's Week 11 battle with the Cardinals. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will face the Raiders for the first time in his career, and it'll be up to the Raiders defense to force the former UCLA Bruin to make some mistakes. The Raiders are currently riding a five game skid, we'll see if the team can end that streak Sunday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

DE Fadol Brown

WR Martavis Bryant

G/T Denver Kirkland

LB Emmanuel Lamur

T Justin Murray

WR Jordy Nelson

OL Ian Silberman

