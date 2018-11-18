Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 11 at Arizona Cardinals

The Oakland Raiders have made it to Arizona for the team's Week 11 battle with the Cardinals. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will face the Raiders for the first time in his career, and it'll be up to the Raiders defense to force the former UCLA Bruin to make some mistakes. The Raiders are currently riding a five game skid, we'll see if the team can end that streak Sunday afternoon.
Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
DE Fadol Brown
WR Martavis Bryant
G/T Denver Kirkland
LB Emmanuel Lamur
T Justin Murray
WR Jordy Nelson
OL Ian Silberman