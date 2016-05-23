Oakland Raiders Set To Begin Organized Team Activities

The Oakland Raiders kick off Phase Three of the Offseason Workout Program Tuesday, officially hosting the first of their 10 Organized Team Activities [OTAs] at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.
So what does that mean?
The team's Offseason Workout Program began April 18, with the focus being primarily on strength and conditioning and rehabilitation, and then after two weeks progressed to Phase Two in which players were permitted to take the field and participate in drills – without live contact.
Now, after three weeks, Phase Two has ended, and beginning Tuesday, the Silver and Black can participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills for the next four weeks.
When both the veterans and the rookies hit the field Tuesday, they'll be allowed to wear helmets, but once again there will be no tackling or live contact.
However, while the players won't be going to the ground, the next portion of the Offseason Workout Program does provide Head Coach Jack Del Rio and the coaching staff with its first look at the entire 90-man roster in a non-workout setting.
While the rookies have been working out with the veterans since Rookie Minicamp concluded, Tuesday's time on the field will mark the first "practice" that the entire roster has participated in this offseason.
The dates for the Raiders' OTA Offseason Workouts are as follows:
May 24-26
May 31
June 1-2
June 6-9
Following the conclusion of OTAs, the team will hold a final Mandatory Minicamp June 14-16 before breaking until they report to Training Camp 2016 in late July at their Napa Valley Training Complex.