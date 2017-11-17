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Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Amerson Doubtful For Clash With Patriots

Nov 17, 2017 at 04:30 AM
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Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report.

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBDavid AmersonFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Doubtful
GGabe JacksonAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
LBCory JamesKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
TMarshall NewhouseHip/QuadLimitedDid not part.LimitedQuestionable
FB/RBJamize OlawaleHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
TDonald PennNot injury relatedDid not part.----

Here's a look at the New England Patriots injury report.

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TMarcus CannonAnkleDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRChris HoganShoulderDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRMatthew SlaterHamstringDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRDanny AmendolaKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
TEMartellus BennettShoulder/HamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
DTAlan BranchNeckLimitedLimitedLimited--
DTMalcolm BrownAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
DTCassius MarshShoulderLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
CBEric RoweGroinLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
CDavid AndrewsIllness(not listed)Did not part.Did not part.Out

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