Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Amerson Doubtful For Clash With Patriots

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report.
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|David Amerson
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Cory James
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Marshall Newhouse
|Hip/Quad
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|FB/RB
|Jamize Olawale
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Donald Penn
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|--
|--
Here's a look at the New England Patriots injury report.
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Marcus Cannon
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Chris Hogan
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Matthew Slater
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Danny Amendola
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Martellus Bennett
|Shoulder/Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DT
|Alan Branch
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Malcolm Brown
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DT
|Cassius Marsh
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB
|Eric Rowe
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|C
|David Andrews
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out