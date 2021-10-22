Pick Six: AJ Cole is quietly becoming a premier punter in the NFL

6. Big trust

Both were signed to add depth and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia found it imperative to get them involved after they both had a good week of practice. Square had three quarterback hits, two tackles and 0.5 sacks, while Facyson had three tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.

"I think with both of them, there is a lot of trust. We know exactly what we are getting from them," said Bradley, who coached both players during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. "Damion Square is extremely intelligent, understands what he does well at and is just really a student of the game. A guy that puts a lot of time into studying film and there is just complete trust with him out there. Facyson, that is a guy because of his length I think that's what stood out to us about him and he came in and did a really good job for us in a time that we needed him to."